Modern Warfare 3 features a pretty fun campaign, a solid multiplayer mode, and of course, a Zombies mode. Longtime fans will know that there are plenty of unique weapons to get in the Zombies mode, and if you’re wondering how to get the Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3, here’s what you need to know.

Unlocking the Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Luckily for you, the Ray Gun can be acquired very early on in your Zombies run in Modern Warfare 3. Unfortunately for you, it does require a little bit of RNG.

To get the Ray Gun, you’ll need to open a Mystery Box. Just like in previous iterations of the Zombies mode, Mystery Boxes will spawn at random points on the map in Zombies, so even just getting to a Box will come down to chance, but it is possible to find one at the very start of the run.

Once you find a Mystery Box, getting the Ray Gun from it also comes down to chance. There’s a set pool of unique weapons you can get in Zombies mode, and the Ray Gun is one of them. This means that there’s a high chance you’ll just end up with some other weapon when you open a Mystery Box, and your best bet is to just keep opening Boxes during your run until you luck out and get the Ray Gun.

While the Ray Gun is easily one of the most powerful weapons you can get in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, the good news is that pretty much all of the other weapons are also quite good to have as well. They may not come close to matching the Ray Gun’s power, but they’ll certainly serve you well during your run.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a run down on all new and returning mechanics, and all Field Upgrades you can get in this mode.