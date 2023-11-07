All Zombies Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 3 (& How to Unlock Them)

Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies Field Upgrades offer a unique approach to the Multiplayer’s standard equipment collection, featuring more supernatural elements. So, to give you an idea of what to expect, we’ll break down the mode’s various handy tools.

MW3 Zombies Field Upgrades, Explained

Zombies mode features six Field Upgrades with the following abilities:

Field Upgrades Abilities Recharge Rates Energy Mine A damaging, explosive device that enemies can trigger. Medium Frenzied Guard Repairs armor and forces all enemies in the area to target you for 10 seconds. Each enemy kill will also repair your gear while it is active. Slow Healing Aura Heals all players, including Last Stand (when down.) Slow Frost Blast Damage enemies with an icy attack while also slowing down anyone who enters the area of effect. Medium Aether Shroud Become invisible to zombies. Medium Tesla Storm Lightning connects to other players for 10 seconds, damaging and stunning any nearby zombies. Slow

If you are a longtime Zombies fan, you’ll notice that some Field Upgrades function similarly to past skills. For example, the Frost Blast has the same effect as the Origins Ice Staff, as they both damage and freeze enemies.

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Multiplayer and Zombies will feature different sets of Field Upgrades since the latter caters more to undead creatures mobs, while the former helps you with opposing Operators.

How to Get Zombies Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 3

According to the Call of Duty Blog, Zombies Field Upgrades can be unlocked by progressing through your Military Player Ranks. One of them will likely be available from the start, and the rest can be obtained from high levels.

With this in mind, you must continue progressing in the Zombies Story Missions or complete any other objectives to unlock these powerful tools. Players can also utilize single-use items, known as “Acquisitions,” that can be exfiled for your next playthrough.

Now that you know how to get all the Zombies Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 3, you can prepare for the fight with our best weapon tier list.