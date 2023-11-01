We are in the final days before Modern Warfare 3 releases, and Activision has dropped a bunch of information on what to expect. One specific reveal was the multiplayer modes that will feature at the launch of Modern Warfare 3. So let’s take a look at that information.

All Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Modes

Modern Warfare 3 has a plethora of modes to keep you entertained for months to come. The Beta showed off some new changes alongside expected returns of the classic modes we have come to love. Thanks to the Call of Duty blogpost though, we now know all the game modes launching with Modern Warfare 3 on Nov. 10.

3v3v3 Mode

3v3v3 is a relatively new game mode concept that breaks the traditional mold of the Call of Duty formula and introduces some much-needed spice. The general tactics used across other game types are almost irrelevant with this change, so players will need to adapt to perform well.

Cutthroat

The only 3v3v3 game mode that features, as the name suggests, 3 teams of 3 that battle it out for the win. Check out our in-depth Cutthroat guide for some tricks and tips.

6v6 Modes

Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch is a game mode as old as time. Two teams of exact sizes fight against one another with kills granting points, and the first team to reach the score limit wins.

Domination

Two teams fight for control of neutral objectives. Capture, hold, and defend them to earn points. The first team to the score limit wins.

Search & Destroy

Teams alternate between detonating and defusing a bomb in a best-of-6 match. There are no respawns, so strategy and tactics are paramount in this mode.

Kill Confirmed

Recover dog tags from enemy kills to score for your team and pick up friendly tags to deny enemy scores. The first team to reach the score limit wins.

Free-For-All

Defeat everyone. The first player to reach the score limit achieves victory. The top three players are also considered winners.

Hardpoint

Capture the Hardpoint and hold it against attack to earn points. The first team to reach the score limit wins.

Control

Take turns attacking and defending the objective in a chaotic game mode for fast-paced action.

War

Progress through linear objectives to push the battle line and win. Bringing Call of Duty to a larger scaled theatre of war.

Gun Game

Each kill grants the player a new weapon, and the first player to score a kill with all weapons provided wins the game.

32v32 Modes

Ground War

Ground War is a large-scale conflict featuring vehicles across large amps. Capture and hold objectives to score points. Captured objectives open forward spawning locations for your team to press your advantage.

Invasion

This mode is a massive and chaotic battle with a mix of Players and AI fighting alongside each other and against each team.

With 12 game modes for players to sink their teeth into, some new, some old, there is something here for everyone to enjoy. These game modes will feature a range of maps that old-school fans will recognize and an arsenal of reimagined weapons for the community.

With 12 game modes for players to sink their teeth into, some new, some old, there is something here for everyone to enjoy. These game modes will feature a range of maps that old-school fans will recognize and an arsenal of reimagined weapons for the community.