Modern Warfare 3’s New Game Mode Cutthroat, Explained

This afternoon, players worldwide will finally be allowed into the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta, regardless of platform. The Beta has already brought young and old fans alike to the remastered maps and reimagined guns of old. But there are plenty of new additions to Modern Warfare 3 that will spice up the gameplay for everyone. One of the new features is the Cutthroat game mode.

MW3: How to Play Cutthroat

Cutthroat is the brand new game mode coming to Modern Warfare 3 at launch on November 10. It is similar to Gunfight in its design, with one significant difference that is introduced into Cutthroat: it is a 3v3v3 mode. Players are pitted against two other teams and are tasked with eliminating every other operator on the map. If the time limit is reached and no team has grasped victory, a flag will spawn that offers a secondary win condition. Similar to Search and Destroy, everyone has only one life but can be revived if downed in a gunfight. The first team to win 3 rounds is declared the winner of the match.

So far, the Cutthroat maps are Estate, Skidrow, and Favela. Old fans will rejoice at their superior map knowledge on these goldie-oldie maps. You are even able to drop into Cutthroat with your loadout so that you can flex your skill in the gunsmith, your map knowledge, and your gameplay.

Each team is spawned relatively close to one another, so expect explosive action from the start. However, there is plenty of room for some strategic gameplay. Will you sit back and wait for the other teams to fight it out? Or will you be the one to charge in and score a swift victory? Cutthroat is shaping up to be one of the better game modes released in recent years. The craziness that can be born from the different teams’ strategies and game plans has the potential to shake up the status quo.

Modern Warfare 3: Cutthroat Tips for Success

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Some general tips can be offered for anyone trying to show their skill in this new game mode.

Cutthroat requires a higher level of communication than other modes since tracking two teams is much more complicated than keeping tabs on one. So be sure to hop on voice chat to call out enemy positions and ask for rotates or cover fire.

Do not prioritize the flag. It may be surprising, but in most matches, you should ignore the flag in favor of gunning down enemy teams. The maps are too small that 9 players will often find one another far too quickly for the flag to even spawn. Concentrating on the flag can usually cost you a round win, so focus on the enemy, and if the flag happens to be free, then you can switch your priorities.

Map knowledge will be a critical factor in collecting wins or losses. Older fans may have the unique advantage of spending their youth on these maps, so be sure to utilize all the amazing secret locations and rat spots to give yourself the upper hand.

That’s everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 3’s new game mode, Cutthroat. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite as we move closer to the release of Modern Warfare 3.