All Maps in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta event showcases the re-imagination of many beloved maps from the 2009 version. You’ll be able to participate in several game modes across these locations, earning XP for your level progression. So, if you want to know what to expect, here are all the available maps in MW3 Beta.

All Modern Warfare 3 Beta Maps

The seven multiplayer maps dropping in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta are:

Rust

Favela

Estate

Skidrow

Highrise

Popov Power (Ground War)

Orlov Miliaty Base (Ground War) – dropping on Oct. 13

Just to reiterate, a total of 16 maps will be available at the launch of MW3. They might not hit the same nostalgia mark as we all remember, but with some love and care, these maps can become fan favorites in their own right.

Here’s the World Premiere of the #MW3 Multiplayer Reveal Trailer.



16 iconic maps modernized for fast-paced combat 🏃



Tune into #CODNext on October 5 for the premiere of live Multiplayer gameplay 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ONzsunop4X — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 3, 2023

It brings joy to us when we see Activision pampering fans with loved maps such as Rust and Favela, and a host of memories flood back when remembering the times spent across these classic destinations. Activision gave us a taste of some of these maps in Al Mazrah, and we were able to visit both Highrise and Rust, but to now have them as fleshed-out maps is a good start MW3 needs to hit.

There will, of course, be a few surprises along the way, including the debut of Cutthroat, a new mode that will take you to a competitive 3v3v3 match. The max level cap has also been increased, giving you more opportunities to claim some goodies for battle.

That’s all the information we have on all the maps in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta, and we hope to see you there. For even more on all things Call of Duty, you can take a look at our many other articles related to the series down below.