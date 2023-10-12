Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta Patch Notes Explained: New Level Cap, Game Mode & Enemy Identifier Fix

Modern Warfare 3 Beta’s Weekend Two will continue on the game’s highly entertaining multiplayer experience, including an all-new mode that expands it further. Those who tuned in to the previous launch will also notice an abundance of fixes across the board, from weapon improvements to general UIX mechanics. So, if you want to get the full rundown on this event, here’s everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta patch notes.

CoD MW3 Beta Weekend Two Patch Notes

One of the first significant changes for MW3’s Beta is a fix for an Enemy Operator’s identifiers, incorporating a much more noticeable red nameplate above their head. Previously, it was a bit difficult to spot these opponents, and even I couldn’t tell who was a friend or foe during Weekend One. Sledgehammer Games is also working on a delay issue with the new slide to sprint mechanic, but it will take some time for it to be fully addressed.

If you have already reached the max level cap in the first weekend or just wanted more opportunities with your rank, then the good news is that it has now been raised to Level 30. The latest rank will most likely introduce more items to the collection, such as weapons, gear, and Killstreaks.

Aside from these features, the new Cutthroat mode will be making its debut in Modern Warfare 3 Beta, showcasing a 3v3v3 showdown where the last team standing wins (or a capture of the overtime flag.) Ground War fans will also be happy to hear that a new map for the mode has been added with the Orlov Military Base.

Lastly, the Highrise map and Search & Destroy mode will be included in the Beta, expanding the content we’ve seen in Weekend One.

Those who want a complete overview of MW3 Beta’s new additions and changes can take a look at Sledgehammer Games’ notes:

Maps

Highrise

[NEW] Orlov Military Base (Ground War)

Modes

[NEW] Cutthroat

Search & Destroy

This update will go live on Thursday, October 12th at 10 AM PST.

Gameplay

UIX Enemy Operators will now display a red nameplate above their head.



Our team is preparing an update to decrease the slide to sprint delay. We’ll provide details on release timing as they become available.

Weapons

Reduced Tac-Stance spread while sliding for several weapon classes. Assault Rifles: Decreased 17-26%. Submachine Guns: Decreased 14-17%. Light Machine Guns: Decreased 30-45%. Marksman Rifles: Decreased 29-31%. Pistols: Decreased 10-20%.

Striker (Submachine Gun) Decreased near-medium damage from 39 to 36. Decreased near-medium damage range from 24m to 19m (-21%). Decreased medium damage range from 30m to 25m (-17%). Decreased far-medium damage from 28 to 27. Decreased minimum damage from 23 to 21. Increased headshot damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.3x. Increased lower-arm damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x.



We expect the Striker to remain a competitive option thanks to its fire rate and excellent accuracy. However, these changes reduce its damage output at long distances, preventing it from outperforming Assault Rifles. Adjustments to damage multipliers intend to increase the consistency of this weapon.

Killstreaks

Guardian-SC Decreased health from 550 to 400 (-27%). Decreased lifetime from 120s to 60s (-50%).



Modes

Ground War Vehicles driven by the player no longer have limited fuel.

Hardpoint Disabled overhead spawn camera sequence upon respawn.



Maps

Estate Added collision near various areas of the Waterfall to prevent players from accessing unintended locations.

Favela Players will no longer be killed immediately after respawning near the yellow car on the Side Street.

Popov Power (Ground War) Added collision near Reactor Beta to prevent players from accessing an unintended location.



Our team is investigating reports of poor spawn selection quality and making adjustments for launch. In the meantime, please be sure to clip unfavorable spawns and share them with us!

Operators

Operator movement animations will now play properly in the moments following a respawn.

UIX

Added a missing icon for the Incursion XII Long Barrel Attachment for the SVA 545.

Players will now be properly notified of Playlist updates while idling in the menus.

Stability

Addressed a crash that occurred while matchmaking in the Ground War playlist.

Addressed multiple crashes that occurred while launching the game.

Resolved an issue that caused an error message stating “a required network service has failed” upon attempting to join another player’s party.

That covers everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta patch notes.