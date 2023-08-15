All Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Maps Leaked So Far

As is the case every year in the Call of Duty community, excitement is rapidly ramping up for the release of Modern Warfare 3, officially revealed as CoD’s 2023 installment and becoming the third title in the rebooted MW series. Here’s every multiplayer map coming to MW3.

All Maps in Modern Warfare 3 (2023) So Far

To this point, there’s been no confirmed maps for Modern Warfare 3. However, a huge number of multiplayer maps have been leaked as coming with the 2023 installment upon its November 10 launch.

Surprisingly, the overwhelming majority are from the original Modern Warfare 2, which released way back in 2009. Remembered as one of the best CoDs ever, we’ve already had intel that some of its most popular maps, like Terminal, would be returning in MW3.

Now, players can start getting excited for a whopping 16 maps from MW2 coming in this year’s game. They are:

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

The leaks come by way of el_bobberto, a Twitter (now X) account that has been publishing alleged MW3 details ahead of its full reveal. It fits with past leaks which also claimed original MW2 maps would be returning, although only a couple were mentioned.

MW3, which is alleged to have started life as an expansion of MW2, is now looking more like a remaster of the original MW2 than anything else.

Some are bound to be excited by the map remasters, while others will be disappointed that it’ll likely mean there’s fewer new and original multiplayer maps to enjoy when the game launches.

Either way, details about Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer maps are stacking up, so check back soon as more is revealed.