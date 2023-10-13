Modern Warfare 3 Beta Players Are Talking About a Secret Highrise Spot & Now I Feel Incredibly Old

The Modern Warfare 3 Beta has brought back players young and old to experience the final installment of the remastered trilogy. MW3 has chosen to update all the old Modern Warfare 2 maps and bring them to the modern age for those that never experienced the craziness on Favela or trickshots off of Highrise. So many fond memories that are tinged by the realization that I’m getting old.

It is still surprising to say that 14 years have passed since Modern Warfare 2 was released. 14 years since the gang loaded into a map of Afghan for a game of Mike-Myers, 14 years since the good old Intervention 1v1s, and 14 years since the infamous pre-game lobbies. Old players like myself are bombarded by nostalgia each time we boot up the MW3 Beta and jump into one of the remastered maps. Every corner I turn there is another memory of myself and friends enjoying the late night session with the morning and school quickly approaching.

How to Find Hiding (or Secret) Spots in Highrise

The younger audience may not have visited these places just yet, so a Reddit user areyoudizzzy has created a short but sweet video highlighting all the secret spots. Using the Crane allows you to slip into the second-story windows with a full view of the battlefield. Or by using the (once make-shift) ladder you can shimmy across. Be careful, enemy opposition will always try to stop you from having fun. Anyone who played in 2009 will hopefully remember jumping into a private match to fail the jump to the hanging ladder over and over again, practicing for the real fight.

Here’s a tip for the newbies that see a roof camper on the very top of Highrise: there is a combustible oil tank that will detonate and kill anyone in that main area. Sadly, this tactic works only once but is a nice way to take down an enemy on a high killstreak. But just don’t tell them I told you.

You can find joy here, despite our growing age. Those who played and experienced special moments and hidden secrets back in the day can watch the newbies have that same youthful exploration. It is magic that Activision should be praised for recreating, regardless of anyone’s thoughts on the general design of MW3.

And there you have it. I’m getting old, the player base is getting younger and these new-old maps have so many secrets and hidden places to find. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite for all the Call of Duty news and updates as we move closer to the Modern Warfare 3 release.