All Game Modes in the Modern Warfare 3 Beta

As it is a beta, obviously, players aren’t getting to enjoy the whole game. But as the beta comes online for everyone to get into, there might be some confusion regarding what it includes. If you’re excited to hop into the Modern Warfare 3 beta, these are the game modes you’ll be able to enjoy.

All MW3 Beta Game Modes

The MW3 beta lacks any way of choosing a mode you want, so instead, you have to pick from either the Ground War (that is only that mode) or Mosh Pit playlists.

Mosh Pit includes 6v6-only versions of Domination, Hardpoint, and Team Deathmatch. These play out over three possible maps. After every completed game, you are once again put into matchmaking, so which mode you will get is always random. The official Call of Duty page regarding the beta also announced that once it truly opens up to everyone, they will be adding Kill Confirmed as well.

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Ground War, on the other hand, returned last year with MW2 and only offers a single map that players will get plenty of time to explore as the beta period lasts.

Regardless of which set you choose to play, you’ll end up with mostly the same amount of XP needed to unlock custom loadouts at level four. This isn’t expected to be all the beta will have, either. Considering the MW2 beta added content as it went on, that will likely be the case this time around as well.

For the moment, these are all the game modes available for those taking part in the MW3 beta. It will last until Oct. 10 for PlayStation and then start back up on Oct. 12 through Oct. 16 for Xbox and PC as well. We’ll be covering the beta extensively, so keep an eye on our front page and check out the links below of what we have already covered.