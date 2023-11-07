All New & Returning Mechanics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Modern Warfare’s first-ever undead mode showcases a mixed bag of new and returning Zombies mechanics that continue on the classic tale. So, whether you are a veteran or a beginner, we’ll explain what you can expect from this latest chapter.

New Zombies Features in Modern Warfare 3

Although there are a ton of classic features for the new Zombies mode, you can anticipate some unique changes, especially with its more open-world approach.

DMZ/Warzone Gameplay Style

Compared to past Zombies entries, Modern Warfare 3’s undead mode will focus more on a DMZ and Warzone gameplay style. That means you can exfil weapons, take on Contracts, and encounter threat-level zones. The player count is also expected to be as high as Warzone, considering its substantial map size and open-world mechanics.

However, instead of the standard PvP, Zombies will showcase a PvE experience, expanding on team-based mechanics.

Menu Layout

Due to this DMZ and Warzone approach, players can expect a change in menu options, specifically with the Strike Team Operators. This mechanic exhibits the same layout as DMZ’s Active Duty Operators, allowing you to pick a specific character from MW2’s Carry Forward or MW3.

The menu will be designed differently from the Global Panel access, where the Main Menu will be stationed at the top, and the Match & Progression will be located at the bottom of the screen.

Acquisitions

Perks have taken on a different name with the new Acquisition system, with the return of the Schematics mechanic. Acquisitions are single-used items, like the Jugger-Nog, that can provide you with buffs for your mission. You can also save them for future use when exfiled successfully, which will be added to your Acquisition Stash.

Schematic plans permit you to permanently craft Acquisitions as long as you acquire their blueprints on the field. Dark Aether elements can be used during crafting to upgrade weapons, where you can unlock more advanced types depending on how rare the item is.

Rucksacks

Another new feature in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode is the Rucksack mechanic, which is basically like DMZ and Warzone’s Backpack tool. Players will be able to load it up with Acquisitions, Schematics, and other materials in order to prepare for the long fight.

You’ll start out with five open slots with the Small Rucksack and then possibly work your way up to a more extensive inventory as time progresses.

Returning Zombies Features in Modern Warfare 3

Despite the new changes for Modern Warfare 3, you can expect a few classic mechanics that any longtime Zombies player will recognize.

Wall Buys

The Wall Buys system is one of the most common mechanics in Call of Duty Zombies mode, permitting players to purchase weapons from the outline of a gun. These points of interest will be scattered around the Exclusion Zone to offer the players a variety of tools to use on the battlefield.

The service is perfect for the mode’s intense intervals since it can give you another chance whenever you run out of bullets.

Custom Loadouts

Like Black Ops Cold War Zombies, you can customize your loadouts before entering Modern Warfare 3’s undead mode. MW2 and MW3 weapons will be available to you for your Primary and Secondary, as well as Insured Slots for backup measures.

The system more or less works the same as DMZ and Warzone’s loadout selection but with the supernatural twist of Ammo mods. These modifications attach an ability to your bullets, including Brain Rot, Shatter Blast, and Cryo Freeze.

Wonder Weapons

One of the biggest reasons why Zombies quickly became a hit is due to the powerful set of Wonder Weapons that differentiates from Call of Duty’s standard guns. The most famous of them all has to be the Ray Gun, which is fortunately expected to return in Modern Warfare 3.

We’ve also seen other Wonder Weapons, like the Monkey Bomb, shown in clips, and there will likely be more of them once it officially launches. These guns will be a part of the Schematics system, and they can be reasonably tricky to find due to their rarity.

Perk-a-Cola & Pack-a-Punch

The Perk-a-Colas are back and better than ever in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, giving players a permanent boost during their mission. These will ultimately replace the Vest, Gloves, Boots, and Gear perks for this particular mode, typically found throughout the map or with crafting.

All of the Perk-a-Colas in MW3 have been featured in various Call of Duty installments, with the return of the fan-favorite Jugger-Nog, Speed Cola, and Death Perception. Aside from this drink, Pack-a-Punch machines will be available to upgrade your current weapon for a price.

Mystery Boxes

The famous Mystery Boxes can be found throughout the Urzikstan map, providing you with a randomly generated weapon. Although it can be risky to perform (since you never know what you’ll get), you can hit the jackpot by unlocking a Wonder Weapon.

Based on Call of Duty’s past Zombies modes, the Mystery Boxes will likely have a slightly lower price than Wall Buys to make the experience much more accessible.

That does it for our guide on all the new and returning mechanics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including all Zombies Field Upgrades.