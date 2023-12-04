MW3 & Warzone Season 1 Patch Notes

Call of Duty’s next phase will kick off a brand-new era for Modern Warfare 3 players, ushering in a holiday-themed celebration. So, whether you are on the naughty or nice list, here’s what you can expect from the MW3 and Warzone Season 1 patch notes.

MW3 and Warzone Season 1 Changes

Although the MW3 and Warzone Season 1 patch notes have not been released, they will likely arrive in the following days as the launch date approaches. However, despite it not being available, Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch have disclosed a ton of information in the Season 1 roadmap.

One of the most significant additions is the new Warzone map, Urzikstan, the central hub used for MW3 Zombies. It will introduce unique points of interest for players to take advantage of, such as Orlov Military Base, Zaravan Suburbs, and Popov Power.

Image Source: Activision

The festive CODMAS event will be available in this location, showcasing limited-time exclusives like Slay Ride Resurgence and Snowball Fights. But if you were expecting to see a jolly Santa, you may want to prepare yourself for a more sinister version with Zombie Santa. Unfortunately, he won’t be bringing presents for you this time around as he tries to defeat you as a devasting Juggernaut.

Multiplayer will also be a part of the celebration, including a 12 Days of CODMAS challenge for earnable rewards. Speaking of MP, you can expect four new maps: Meat, Greece, Rio, and Training Facility. The first three destinations will involve 6v6-based matches, while the last will be more up close and personal as a 2v2.

Image Source: Activision

On top of that, the surprisingly wholesome Zombies mode will introduce a new Act mission to increase the challenge further. Luckily, Operators can look forward to an expansion on Schematics and Wonder Weapons to help them out with the undead fight.

There are plenty more features to anticipate for the MW3 and Warzone Season 1 launch, including a drivable train, Ranked Play, and mid-season content. We’ll be sure to update this guide once the official patch notes have been released to give you a better idea of what to expect.

While we wait for the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 patch notes, you can check out our guide on the Gunfight mode MW3 availability. You can also explore the relevant links below to stay updated on more CoD content.