How to Pack a Punch Weapons in MW3 Zombies

It's all about gaining enough firepower to destroy the hordes.

The most important tool in any Call of Duty Zombies mode is the Pack a Punch machine. This single mechanic is key to surviving well into double-digit waves. Whenever your weapons begin losing effectiveness, it’s time to get Pack a Punching!

MW3 has introduced a whole new Zombies mode, so using the Pack a Punch is expectedly different.

MW3 Pack a Punch Machine

As you can expect, the Pack a Punch functions differently, especially because the Zombies map this time around is massive.

Pack a Punch Machine Locations

The days of tracking down a single machine on a limited map are over. Urzikstan has Pack a Punch Machines all over the map. So, if you need to upgrade your weapon, there are plenty of places to do it, which is incredibly helpful.

To find one, you are looking for a specific icon on the map. There are plenty spread out, so you’ll likely never be that far from one.

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Using a Pack a Punch Machine

You don’t have to perform any tasks in order to use the Pack a Punch this time around. There’s no need to turn on any power or gather specific items. Instead, you can use one you find any time, provided you meet the requirements.

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

In exchange for Pack a Punching any weapon, you must spend Essence. To reach the first Pack a Punch level, you will need 5,000 Essence. From there, you can expect it to get much more expensive. However, dead zombies will occasionally drop a 2x multiplier, and that’s your sign to group up a bunch of zombies for a quick farm.

The fact that there’s no trick or barrier to using a Pack a Punch Machine in Modern Warfare 3 instantly makes them the best iteration of any Zombies mode in history.