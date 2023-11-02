The newest campaign showcases the return of several notable voice actors whom many Call of Duty fans will undoubtedly recognize. We’re here to show you all the Modern Warfare 3 campaign voice actors to give you an idea of what to expect from this thrilling tale.

All MW3 Campaign Voice Actors (2023)

Barry Sloane as Captain John Price

Image Source: IMDb & Sledgehammer Games

As the captain of the elite Task Force 141, we had to start with the famous John Price, who is voiced by Barry Sloane. Billy Murray initially held the title for this character until it was ultimately passed down to Sloane in 2019 for Modern Warfare.

When the boonie hat’s off, Barry has been busy with numerous TV series, including Revenge, Longmire, and The Company You Keep. He was also nominated for a BAFTA award as a Performer in a Leading Role for his part as Captain Price.

Samuel Roukin as Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley

Image Source: IMDb & Sledgehammer Games

The man, the myth, the legend himself, Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, is voiced by none other than Samuel Roukin, who previously played the character in Modern Warfare 2 (2022.) He had a long run on the TURN: Washington’s Spies TV series as Lt. John Simcoe, as well as other roles in movies and shorts.

Harry Potter fans may recognize Samuel as one of the Snatchers, while Marvel lovers will remember him as Faulnak in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Neil Ellice as Johnny ‘Soap’ MacTavish

Image Source: IMDb & Sledgehammer Games

Neil Ellice has played the role of the fearless Johnny ‘Soap’ MacTavish since Modern Warfare (2019), continuing on the character’s journey in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3’s campaign. Most recently, he’s been a part of the popular Loki TV series as Hunter D-90.

Neil has also been involved with a few video game projects, like Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn and Mortal Kombat: Legacy.

Elliot Knight as Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick

Image Source: IMDb & Sledgehammer Games

Like many MW3 voice actors, Elliot Knight has returned for the latest installment as the noble Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick. Although he earned his nickname from his silent demeanor, it’s always a momentous occasion to hear his rare voice lines.

Aside from his role as Gaz, Elliot is known for many other projects, including Merlin in Once Upon a Time, Ward Phillps in Color Out of Space, and Don Hall in Titans.

Julian Kostov as Vladimir Makarov

Image Source: IMDb & Sledgehammer Games

The notorious Vladimir Makarov has come back to settle the score, with Julian Kostov taking on the role of his voice actor in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. He first began voice-based roles in 2016 with the hit video game The Division, ultimately leading to his future work in The Lego franchise, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and CrossfireX.

You can find him on multiple TV shows and films, such as Netflix’s Shadow and Bones, The Toxic Avenger, and Temple.

Glenn Morshower as General Shepherd

Image Source: IMDb & Sledgehammer Games

Glenn Morshower has once again returned to his role as the infamous General Shepherd, who has been tied to several betrayals and casualties in Modern Warfare history. The actor is no stranger to the Call of Duty franchise, including his characters in MW2 (2009) and Black Ops 2.

Morshower’s leadership roles have extended to live-action projects, including his parts as Marshall Winthrop in The Resident, General Morshower in Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and General Jacobs in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Claudia Doumit as Farah Ahmed Karim

Image Source: IMDb & Sledgehammer Games

If you are a fan of The Boys TV series, then you’ll certainly know all about Claudia Doumit, who plays Victoria Neuman in both the original show and the Gen V spin-off. But, in the Call of Duty world, she is known for her voice acting part as Farah Karim, one of the three playable protagonists in Modern Warfare.

Neuman has carried on her role as Farah in the new MW3 while also continuing her work in several TV series and films.

Warren Kole as Phillip Graves

Image Source: IMDb & Activision

Despite the tragic events that unfolded in Modern Warfare 2 (2022), Phillip Graves has returned to Modern Warfare 3’s campaign, with Warren Kole continuing his voice-acting role. As the CEO and founder of the Shadow Company, Graves has been featured in several Call of Duty projects, including an Operator skin for Warzone 2.0 and MW2.

You may recognize Warren from famous projects, such as The Avengers, Shades of Blue, and The Following. More recently, Kole has been known as everyone’s favorite loving husband, Jeff, in the horror-esque Yellowjackets TV series.

Rya Kihlstedt as Kate Laswell

Image Source: Movie Database & Activision

Kate Laswell has proved helpful as the Station Cheif in the Modern Warfare series, with Rya Kihlstedt remaining as her voice actor since 2019. Rya has a long and successful history within the acting world, from Home Alone 3 to Dexter to Charmed (2018).

Kihlstedt recently was involved in Showtime’s Your Honor TV series alongside Bryan Cranston and many others.

Chad Michael Collins as Alex Keller

Image Source: IMDb & Activision

Last but not least is the CIA’s Special Activities Division operative, Alex Keller, played by Chad Michael Collins. The actor first started his career as a Hollywood publicist until he eventually landed roles in television and films.

Collins has been featured in many Sniper projects, such as Reloaded, Legacy, and Ghost Shooter. He’s also played minor roles in numerous TV shows, like 2 Broke Girls, Once Upon a Time, and MacGyver.

Now that you know all the Modern Warfare 3 campaign voice actors, you can discover more content about the game by checking out the relevant links below, including the best MW3 audio settings.