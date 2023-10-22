Did Ghost Die in Modern Warfare 2 (2022)? Answered

Call of Duty fans, both new and old, are familiar with the name Ghost, one of the more iconic characters in the Modern Warfare games. But some older fans who experienced the original MW2 in 2009 will want to know one burning question. Did Ghost die in 2022’s Modern Warfare 2? Let’s answer that.

Did Ghost Die in Modern Warfare 2 2022 Campaign?

The answer is a resounding No. Ghost does not die in the 2022 Campaign. This may or may not surprise you since the original MW2 2009 had Ghost’s death as a pivotal plot point and one of the most memorable betrayals in gaming history. During the mission ‘Loose Ends,’ General Shepard executes Ghost in cold blood and fuels the final mission of the campaign.

Image Source: Activision

This may confuse players as Ghost is alive at the end of Modern Warfare 2 2022 for one reason. Both Modern Warfare 2019 and 2022 are NOT remasters. Some players may assume that these two games are simply higher-resolution graphics and mission-by-mission recreations of the original. However, nothing can be further from the truth. The 2019 and 2022 campaigns are reboots of the original. Thus, Activision has complete narrative freedom with the characters in the story. Whether they follow similar actions or survive to a happily ever after, it is all completely canon.

So it boils down to this: even if characters like Ghost, Soap, and Captain Price exist, they are not destined to follow the same actions of their previous incarnations. This adds extreme excitement to Modern Warfare as the story I played back in the day is not being recreated scene for scene. Plot twists can be around every corner. New characters, interesting villains, and so much more can be explored. Modern Warfare 3 is just on the horizon, and with the confirmation of Makarov as the main villain, it is interesting to imagine what will change due to Ghost’s survival of MW2.

Sadly, Task Force 141’s story may feel like it is being unwritten to older fans. On the flip side, younger generations will be able to experience a story with our characters more in line with their expectations and current climate.

Knowing Ghost’s fate in Modern Warfare 2 (2022), we’ll be curious to see if the next game may finally spell his doom. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite for all the latest Call of Duty news and updates.