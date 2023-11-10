Call of Duty

How to Repair Vehicle Tire in MW3 Zombies

Rage against the machine.

Road Rage MW3 Zombies Guide
Image Source: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies’ Story Missions saga features three acts filled with numerous objective-based content. We’re here to help you complete one of the first tasks of repairing one vehicle tire in MW3 Zombies.

How to Complete Road Rage in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

MW3 Zombies players can repair one vehicle tire by shooting it and then selecting the ‘Repair Tire’ option. Although you would expect it to be fixed with a gas station, this interaction won’t work for this mission.

Repairing Tire in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The shooting method seems to be the only way to trigger the broken tire state, as we’ve tried it out with other techniques (running over zombies/hitting structures), and it remained unharmed. Fortunately, it isn’t too difficult to achieve, so you should be able to complete this task in no time.

As for the other Road Rage requirement, players must kill 30 zombies with a vehicle. The best place to do this is in open fields and radioactive areas since they typically spawn a lot of enemies. However, if you aren’t seeing too many of them, you may need to get out of the car and then jump back in to trigger their appearance.

Players can also travel to more advanced zones, like Medium and High, to increase the zombie spawn rate. While these areas make things more challenging, it can still be an excellent opportunity to get those kills.

Once you’ve completed both objectives, you’ll receive a Stamin-Up Acquisition and +1500 XP. It will then take you over to the next mission, Wall Power, requiring you to purchase and use a Wall Buy weapon. Players will still need to complete a total of six quests to reach the Tier 2 Missions, and they can either do it with a squad or solo.

Now that you’ve finished repairing the vehicle tire for the Road Rage mission, you can earn some more XP by checking out our How to Use Inhibitors to Help Destroy Spores guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Modern Warfare 3 Zombies content.

