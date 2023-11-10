MW3 Zombies Squad Size, Explained

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies showcases a more team-based friendly experience, straying away from DMZ’s vicious PvP. So, if you want to understand the MW3 Zombies squad size better, we’re here to explain it in detail.

What Is the Max Squad Size in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

You’ll start with a squad of three at the beginning of the round, with a maximum of six if you locate other teams. However, you must assimilate with another squad first by pressing the up button on the D-pad, where you should see an option to communicate with a nearby group.

Based on my experience in MW3 Zombies, I can confirm the maximum limit since I couldn’t seem to join another team past the six-player mark. This is the same mechanics used in DMZ as a way to prolong your survivability on the field. It certainly comes in handy with the numerous hordes of zombies, especially when entering the high-level Threat Zones.

Image Source: Activision

Keep in mind that you will always begin the match with three players, but you won’t be able to add any others in the lobby. That means you can’t start the round with the maximum amount until you’ve assimilated with a squad. The MW3 Zombies squad size limit may change as more players express their disappointment with the size, so we’ll have to see what comes next for the undead mode.

How Many Players Can Play MW3 Zombies?

A total of 24 players can participate in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, with eight squads on the field. These Operators will be marked on the map with blue player icons, and you can approach them to start the assimilation.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You’ll still have the option to play solo if you choose, but it comes with its extra challenge. Nonetheless, players can join a squad temporarily to complete a specific task and then depart to get back to their lone-wolf adventures.

That covers everything you need to know about the MW3 Zombies squad size. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including whether or not there is PvP in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.