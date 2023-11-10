Is There PvP in MW3 Zombies?

Since Zombies has taken over DMZ mode, some wonder if it will carry over the same mechanics as before. So, to give you an idea of what to expect, we’ll explain if there is PvP in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Does MW3 Zombies Have PvP?

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies does not have PvP, as it is only a PvE experience. Zombies are, of course, your main enemy here, and you’ll often run into different types the more you travel further in the threat zones. Players can still encounter opponents who presumably look like Operators, but they are merely AI foes.

Those who encounter other teams don’t have to worry about them attacking you. It doesn’t even matter if you shoot them since they will not take damage no matter what. All 24 players on the field will be on the same side, whether it be with a squad or solo. You can also spot them with the blue player icons on the map, where you may see a glow nearby.

You’ll be able to assimilate with other Operators when they are nearby to increase your group size. To do this, players can press up on the D-pad to either select ‘Invite nearby players to join your squad’ or ‘Request to join nearby squad.’ It’s up to them to decide whether or not to join you, and you can always try out with another team if things don’t work out.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

If you were previously frustrated at the brutal PvP mechanics of DMZ, I highly recommend trying out this mode instead, as it focuses more on team-based mechanics. Nevertheless, PvP could still be implemented with another patch, but it doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon.

That covers everything you need to know about PvP in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.