All Free Perk Locations in MW3 Zombies (Mister Peeks Easter Eggs)

The adorable Mister Peeks has graced us with an abundance of free Perk-a-Colas, making it easier to survive the long fight. But since they can be hard to find, we’ll show you all free perk locations in MW3 Zombies and what you need to do to unlock them.

How to Get Free Perk Easter Eggs in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The MW3 Zombies free Perk-a-Colas require players to perform a specific task near Mister Peeks, who will appear as a bloodied stuffed bunny-rabbit. You’ll typically hear his laugh next to these locations, indicating that you are in the correct area. If you want to plan out your search, you can utilize this map from Reddit user otnssnto:

For a complete overview, we’ll go over each of them in detail by showing you how to complete their corresponding tasks.

Free PhD Flopper Perk Location

At the rooftop of Shahin Manor (H7 coordinates), you must jump off it with your parachute or Dolphin Dive to reach the backyard pool.

You’ll know you’ve done the right thing when you hear a laugh, resulting in a Reward Rift for the item.

Free Death Perception Perk Location

Players can travel to the Sorokin Industrial at the E1 coordinates near Popov Power to discover the Death Perception Easter Egg. You’ll need to go up the smokestack on the far left side, at the top floor.

Once you are at the top, you can look for a structure with three rings, which you’ll need to go through without touching them using your parachute (jump off the smokestack.) Then, when you touch the ground, the Reward Rift will appear with the Perk-a-Cola.

If you want an idea of how to go through the three rings, you can use this video as an example:

Free Deadshot Daquiri Perk Location

At the I3 coordinates near Orlov Military Base, you should come across a church with the Deadshot Daquiri Easter Egg. It would help if you stood on top of the gravestone on the side of the structure to throw a Semtex in the window on the top floor.

I recommend equipping the Semtex with your gear so you don’t have to search for this equipment. It’s also best not to throw the grenade directly in the window since it probably won’t be able to reach inside through this method. Instead, you can aim a bit higher until the Reward Rift appears. But if things don’t work out, you can restock your ammo with the nearby Ammo Cache.

Free Speed Cola Perk Location

Near Legacy’s Fortress (D2 coordinates), you’ll come across a bird statue, which you’ll need to use a vehicle to get over the ramp for the MW3 Zombies task.

Once you get close enough, you must follow the arrow and launch your vehicle off it, resulting in the appearance of the Reward Rift shortly after.

Free Jugger-Nog Perk Location

The Jugger-Nog Easter Egg can be found at the C3 coordinates near a hub of buildings (make sure to have a Molotov Cocktail.) You’ll know you’re in the right area when you see a big red sign for a cafe and restaurant, where you must search for a campfire.

When you spot the unlit campfire, you’ll need to throw a Molotov Cocktail to light it up and earn the Perk-a-Cola.

Free Quick Revive Perk Location

The Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Quick Revive Easter Egg requires you to get an ATV, as other car types do not have enough speed for this specific task. Once you acquire one, head over to Hadiqa Farms to go under one of the signs and start driving to the other set of signs once you hear a laugh from Mister Peeks. Based on my experience, it doesn’t necessarily matter which one you go under, but you may need to start at the one that doesn’t have Mister Peeks.

As long as you are fast enough between those two points, you should receive a Reward Rift immediately after. Those who want an idea of how to get the free Quick Revive perk can check out the video below:

Free Stamin-Up Perk Location

For the Stamin-Up Easter Egg, you can travel to Zaravan City to find a staircase (with Mister Peeks) at the D7 coordinates. From there, you can drop one of your weapons to be hands-free and start going up the stairs at a fast rate.

A few zombies will interrupt your progress, but you can quickly use your other gun to eliminate them, as this worked for me. Once you reach the 15th floor (the top), you’ll be granted a free Perk-a-Cola.

Free Tombstone Perk Location

The free Tombstone perk can be found on top of a building between Zaravan Suburbs and Shahin Manor. However, you will need a sniper with a long-distance scope for this specific task. Players can either start the match with this gun or find one while there and then start heading up to the top of this construction site.

Now, you must zoom in on the yellow tower in front of you and ping the Mister Peeks bunny figure. This will result in a jumpscare and provide you with the Perk-a-Cola. But, as always, if you need assistance, you can check out the video below to see how to do it.

The free Elemental Pop perk is the only Easter Egg that hasn’t been discovered, but some say it may be located in the High Threat level zone. We’ll be sure to update this guide once it’s been found.

That covers everything you need to know about the free perk locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get the Ray Gun.