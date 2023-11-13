Call of Duty

How to Craft in MW3 Zombies

Bust out your tool belt!

Crafting the Ray Gun in MW3 Zombies
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Finding a proper gear set can be a challenging feat to tackle in the massive open world of Urzikstan. That’s why it’s essential to utilize MW3 Zombies’ crafting feature to help you prepare for battle, and we’re here to show you what you need to do to get it done.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Crafting Guide

First and foremost, you must obtain a Schematic and exfil with it in order to use it for crafting. Then, once you’ve got that squared away, you can perform the following steps:

  1. Select the Gear section in the Zombies lobby
  2. Go into your Rucksack and press ‘Add item’
  3. Hit ‘Schematic Crafting’
  4. Craft your Schematic

Whenever you place an item in your Rucksack, you’ll have the opportunity to interact with the Schematic Crafting and Acquisition Stash. The first option allows you to craft an acquisition, which can be used on your next MW3 Zombies session. However, it does come at the cost of a cooldown period, where you won’t be able to equip it for a certain time.

Schematic Crafting in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies
Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Zombies players won’t need any ingredients to craft recipes, but they must have the corresponding Schematic. Given how rare these items are, acquiring the entire collection will take a while, so you’ll have to work your way through each of them gradually.

The Schematic Crafting will be broken down into four categories: Aetherium, Perk-a-Colas, Ammo Mods, and Wonder Weapons. These items will also include various rarities, starting from Uncommon, with the absolute best being Ultra.

All Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

If you want a complete overview of craftable recipes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you can expect the following Schematics with their expected cooldowns:

SchematicsCooldowns
Uncommon Aether Tool8 hours
Rare Aether Tool8 hours
Epic Aether Tool8 hours
Raw Aetherium Crystal8 hours
Refined Aetherium Crystal 8 hours
Stamin-Up Can3 hours
Deadshot Daquiri Can 3 hours
Death-Perception Can 3 hours
Elemental Pop Can3 hours
Jugger-Nog Can3 hours
PHD Flopper Can3 hours
Quick Revive Can3 hours
Speed Cola Can3 hours
Tombstone Soda Can3 hours
Napalm Burst Ammo Mod3 hours
Brain Rot Ammo Mod3 hours
Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod3 hours
Dead Wire Ammo Mod3 hours
Shatter Blast Ammo Mod3 hours
Ray Gun48 hours
Wunderwaffe DG-248 hours

Most of these can be found randomly around the map, but some can be unlocked with a specific objective. For instance, the Ray Gun Schematic can sometimes drop from the Mega Abomination, while the Wunderwaffe DG-2 can be rewarded to you with the Act 3 Tier 4 Holdout mission.

Now that you know how to craft in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, be sure to explore the relevant links below for more Call of Duty content, including how to exfil.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments