How to Craft in MW3 Zombies

Finding a proper gear set can be a challenging feat to tackle in the massive open world of Urzikstan. That’s why it’s essential to utilize MW3 Zombies’ crafting feature to help you prepare for battle, and we’re here to show you what you need to do to get it done.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Crafting Guide

First and foremost, you must obtain a Schematic and exfil with it in order to use it for crafting. Then, once you’ve got that squared away, you can perform the following steps:

Select the Gear section in the Zombies lobby Go into your Rucksack and press ‘Add item’ Hit ‘Schematic Crafting’ Craft your Schematic

Whenever you place an item in your Rucksack, you’ll have the opportunity to interact with the Schematic Crafting and Acquisition Stash. The first option allows you to craft an acquisition, which can be used on your next MW3 Zombies session. However, it does come at the cost of a cooldown period, where you won’t be able to equip it for a certain time.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Zombies players won’t need any ingredients to craft recipes, but they must have the corresponding Schematic. Given how rare these items are, acquiring the entire collection will take a while, so you’ll have to work your way through each of them gradually.

The Schematic Crafting will be broken down into four categories: Aetherium, Perk-a-Colas, Ammo Mods, and Wonder Weapons. These items will also include various rarities, starting from Uncommon, with the absolute best being Ultra.

All Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

If you want a complete overview of craftable recipes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you can expect the following Schematics with their expected cooldowns:

Schematics Cooldowns Uncommon Aether Tool 8 hours Rare Aether Tool 8 hours Epic Aether Tool 8 hours Raw Aetherium Crystal 8 hours Refined Aetherium Crystal 8 hours Stamin-Up Can 3 hours Deadshot Daquiri Can 3 hours Death-Perception Can 3 hours Elemental Pop Can 3 hours Jugger-Nog Can 3 hours PHD Flopper Can 3 hours Quick Revive Can 3 hours Speed Cola Can 3 hours Tombstone Soda Can 3 hours Napalm Burst Ammo Mod 3 hours Brain Rot Ammo Mod 3 hours Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod 3 hours Dead Wire Ammo Mod 3 hours Shatter Blast Ammo Mod 3 hours Ray Gun 48 hours Wunderwaffe DG-2 48 hours

Most of these can be found randomly around the map, but some can be unlocked with a specific objective. For instance, the Ray Gun Schematic can sometimes drop from the Mega Abomination, while the Wunderwaffe DG-2 can be rewarded to you with the Act 3 Tier 4 Holdout mission.

Now that you know how to craft in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, be sure to explore the relevant links below for more Call of Duty content, including how to exfil.