modern warfare 3 zombies players engage in wholesome ray gun moment

Given that Modern Warfare 3’s zombies mode is always online, players are always bound to meet up with other people during their time in the exclusion zone. While they’ll usually just swing by to revive you if you find yourself downed, sometimes MW3 players might just be feeling a little extra generous.

Reddit user clittlord was playing a match of zombies and found themselves with an extra Speed Cola as a result of their endeavors, and so they figured that someone else in their squad might be better off with it than they were. Once that squad mate found themselves ready to Exfil from the Exclusion Zone, they figured they’d pay back the favor.

Just before hopping on the Exfil helicopter to head out, the unnamed squad mate stopped, turned around, and dropped a Ray Gun on the ground as a parting gift. Even though they wouldn’t have been able to take the Ray Gun back with them anyway, they’d still have gotten 1000 XP for it. It’s clear that they’d rather pay back the favor for their former squad mate.

Image Source: Activision via clittlord Reddit

Moments like this show that random acts of kindness never go unnoticed, even while you’re being swarmed by the undead. Maybe it was a matter of one man’s trash being another man’s treasure, but the OP definitely wanted to make sure they spread the word of this one operator’s kind gesture. It just goes to show that it’s better to give your excess to those around you rather than just getting rid of it.

