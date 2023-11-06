Is Gunfight in MW3? Answered

Gunfight is one of the fan-favorite game modes from the Call of Duty series that offers players a chance to show their mastery of the game. But given its absence when Activision highlighted the game modes that will be available on the launch of MW3, you might be asking: will Gunfight be available in MW3?

Will Gunfight Be Available at Launch in MW3?

Sadly, Gunfight won’t be available in MW3 at launch per Activision’s blog post, but there isn’t reason for despair just yet.

Activision didn’t reveal exactly what game modes they will add during Season 1, but Gunfight could be one of the modes that will return for MW3 as well. The mode was also added to MW2 with a slight delay as part of the season three update, so there’s a precedent for it coming to CoD games after their initial launch.

Image Credit: Activision

For those that still thirst for that close-quarters lightning-fast action, MW3 will include a new game mode called Cutthroat. Players will have a chance to battle it out in essentially the same way they did in Gunfight but with a 3v3v3 team format. A thing to note is that in Cutthroat, you will bring your own loadout into the game, which might cause issues regarding team balance.

