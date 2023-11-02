Modern Warfare 3 is right around the corner and with its launch we expect players to hit the ground running. Players who favor the controller over the mouse and keyboard will want to know what the best Modern Warfare 3 controller settings. Let’s take a look at our setup.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Controller Settings

Controller settings can be largely personal preference. Sensitivity, Aim Assist Type, and Deadzone settings are some that will change from controller to controller. With that being said, we wanted to compile the best settings to dominate with all the new Modern Warfare 3 weapons.

Inputs

Bumper Ping: Off

Off Flip L1/R1 with L2/R2: Off (Claw Grip players may want to enable this setting.)

Off (Claw Grip players may want to enable this setting.) Stick Layout Preset: Default

Default Controller Vibration: Off

Off Trigger Effect (PS5): Off

Deadzone Inputs

The Deadzone refers to the amount you can move your thumb sticks in any given direction without prompting a movement. You will want to reduce the Deadzone to its absolute minimum to get the fastest and most accurate inputs possible. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 3 introduces a Deadzone Test.

Test Tick Deadzone: off

off Left Stick Min: 0

0 Left Stick Max: 99

99 Right Stick Min: 0

0 Right Stick Max: 100

100 L2 Button Deadzone: 0

0 R2 Button Deadzone: 0

Aiming

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 5

5 Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 5

5 Sensitivity Multiplier: Ground Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00 Tablet Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00 Tactical Stance Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.90

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Aim Response Curve Slope Scale: 1.00

1.00 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (focus): 1.00

1.00 ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Instant Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: On

Aiming, sensitivity, and most settings on this list are optional, it will depend from person to person. It’s important to feel comfortable with your controller rather than follow an arbitrary list, so take these settings with a grain of salt and test a range of sensitivities that fit your gameplay. One setting to make sure to keep on is the Aim Response Curve Type, be sure to set it to Dynamic to provide a smoother aim.

Aim Assist

Image Credit: Activision

Target Aim Assist: On

On Aim Assist Type: Black Ops

The Black Ops Aim Assist Type is my personal favorite and has a large amount of stickiness to its assist. However, reports from other players swear by the default Modern Warfare Assist Type. Give them both a try in the shooting range and make your decision.

Movement Behaviors

Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Automatic Tactical Sprint Auto Move Forward: Off

Off Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap

Double Tap Grounded Mantle: On

On Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial

Partial Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Off Invert Slide/Dive Behavior: Standard

Standard Plunging Underwater: Trigger

Trigger Sprinting Door Bash: On

On Ledge Climb Behavior: Hold

Once again there is a lot of freedom here to test what works best for you. Automatic Sprint set to Automatic Tactical Sprint is a personal favorite to further smooth the MW3 movement mechanics. Allowing you to traverse the new reimagined maps in record time. However, even close friends dislike this option. It goes to show that there is very little competitive edge you can get from these settings.

Combat Behaviors

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Change Zoom Shared Input: Off

Off Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Tactical ADS Activation : ADS + Melee

: ADS + Melee Tactical ADS Behavior: Partially

Partially Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Reload

Prioritize Reload ADS Stick Swap: Off

Off Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium

Medium Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

On Quick C4 Detonation: Grouped

The single setting here that I wish to praise is the Interact/Reload Behavior set to Prioritize Reload. I cannot stress how many times I have tried to reload my weapon only to pick up another gun. Which resulted in an embarrassing number of deaths.

Those are our Best Modern Warfare 3 Controller Settings. Check out all the related Modern Warfare 3 content below for news, guides, and updates.