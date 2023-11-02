Modern Warfare 3 is right around the corner and with its launch we expect players to hit the ground running. Players who favor the controller over the mouse and keyboard will want to know what the best Modern Warfare 3 controller settings. Let’s take a look at our setup.
Best Modern Warfare 3 Controller Settings
Controller settings can be largely personal preference. Sensitivity, Aim Assist Type, and Deadzone settings are some that will change from controller to controller. With that being said, we wanted to compile the best settings to dominate with all the new Modern Warfare 3 weapons.
Inputs
- Bumper Ping: Off
- Flip L1/R1 with L2/R2: Off (Claw Grip players may want to enable this setting.)
- Stick Layout Preset: Default
- Controller Vibration: Off
- Trigger Effect (PS5): Off
Deadzone Inputs
The Deadzone refers to the amount you can move your thumb sticks in any given direction without prompting a movement. You will want to reduce the Deadzone to its absolute minimum to get the fastest and most accurate inputs possible. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 3 introduces a Deadzone Test.
- Test Tick Deadzone: off
- Left Stick Min: 0
- Left Stick Max: 99
- Right Stick Min: 0
- Right Stick Max: 100
- L2 Button Deadzone: 0
- R2 Button Deadzone: 0
Aiming
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 5
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 5
- Sensitivity Multiplier:
- Ground Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00
- Tablet Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00
- Tactical Stance Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.90
- Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
- Aim Response Curve Slope Scale: 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (focus): 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
- Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: On
Aiming, sensitivity, and most settings on this list are optional, it will depend from person to person. It’s important to feel comfortable with your controller rather than follow an arbitrary list, so take these settings with a grain of salt and test a range of sensitivities that fit your gameplay. One setting to make sure to keep on is the Aim Response Curve Type, be sure to set it to Dynamic to provide a smoother aim.
Aim Assist
- Target Aim Assist: On
- Aim Assist Type: Black Ops
The Black Ops Aim Assist Type is my personal favorite and has a large amount of stickiness to its assist. However, reports from other players swear by the default Modern Warfare Assist Type. Give them both a try in the shooting range and make your decision.
Movement Behaviors
- Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint
- Auto Move Forward: Off
- Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap
- Grounded Mantle: On
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial
- Automatic Ground Mantle: Off
- Invert Slide/Dive Behavior: Standard
- Plunging Underwater: Trigger
- Sprinting Door Bash: On
- Ledge Climb Behavior: Hold
Once again there is a lot of freedom here to test what works best for you. Automatic Sprint set to Automatic Tactical Sprint is a personal favorite to further smooth the MW3 movement mechanics. Allowing you to traverse the new reimagined maps in record time. However, even close friends dislike this option. It goes to show that there is very little competitive edge you can get from these settings.
Combat Behaviors
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Change Zoom Shared Input: Off
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee
- Tactical ADS Activation: ADS + Melee
- Tactical ADS Behavior: Partially
- Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Reload
- ADS Stick Swap: Off
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On
- Quick C4 Detonation: Grouped
The single setting here that I wish to praise is the Interact/Reload Behavior set to Prioritize Reload. I cannot stress how many times I have tried to reload my weapon only to pick up another gun. Which resulted in an embarrassing number of deaths.
Those are our Best Modern Warfare 3 Controller Settings. Check out all the related Modern Warfare 3 content below for news, guides, and updates.