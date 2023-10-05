Is There Slide Canceling in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer? Answered & the Mechanic Explained

After slide cancelling was introduced as a feature in 2019’s Modern Warfare, it quickly became a favorite of many players to use for enhancing their movement during gameplay. However, Modern Warfare 2 removed the feature, leaving some players unhappy and dissatisfied. With the launch of Modern Warfare 3 coming up quickly, here’s whether slide cancelling will be in Modern Warfare 3 and how it works.

Will Modern Warfare 3 Have Slide Cancelling?

Image Source: Activision

Luckily, Sledgehammer listened to the response from the community and brought slide cancelling back as a feature. The omission of the feature in Modern Warfare 2 was disliked by many people playing the game because they felt as though it slowed down the gameplay and made it feel more clunky, so now the mechanic can be used again to bolster players’ quick reflexes.

The feature has caused controversy in the past with some players feeling like the mechanic wasn’t necessary in the game and others preferring the option to enhance their traversal. When used well, the mechanic can be devastating against players who don’t have the reflexes to keep up with it, and creates a certain skill gap among players.

How Does Slide Cancelling Work in MW3?

When you’re sprinting in MW3, you can press the crouch button to slide, whether into cover, into a combat situation or to throw off an enemy’s aim. While you’re sliding, you’re put into a short animation that keeps you moving in one direction for a couple of moments, but allows you to aim down your sights as you slow down.

While sliding, a skilled enemy could track your movement and land a few extra hits on you as you’re moving, so being able to cancel that animation midway through can be a critical mechanic for some players. You can use that to break someone’s aim on you, as well as getting the first few shots in a short-range gunfight and give yourself the edge.

You can also customize your loadout to further enhance the slide cancel as well. You can choose your guns or different boots to improve your ADS or strafe speed, giving you that extra quick, snappy edge in a close-quarters combat situation. Just be aware, during the COD Next showcase, the mechanic players talked about how it was less snappy and fast than it was in MW.

Those are the main details regarding slide cancelling in Modern Warfare 3. The game releases on November 10, with the PlayStation exclusive beta from October 8-10 and the crossplay beta from October 14-16 on all platforms. For more guides to get you ready for launch, be sure to keep checking back here.