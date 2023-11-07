Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Start Date & Everything We Know So Far

MW3 is launching on Nov. 10, but Season 1 isn’t starting just yet. Fortunately, Activision revealed numerous things during the CoD Next event in October about Season 1 and the content that it will bring. Here is a compilation of all the information available so far.

When Does MW3 Season 1 Start? Explained

The official start date for Season 1 hasn’t been announced by Activision yet, but it’s anticipated to start at the end of November.

MW2 received its season 1 update two weeks after launch, and the same could be the case for MW3 as well. Players will have enough time to play the new MW3 Campaign and the new 3v3v3 Cutthroat game mode as a warmup ahead of the Season 1 start.

What Will Be Included in MW3 Season 1? Explained

Maps

MW3 will launch with 16 maps, and players can expect 3 new maps to be added in Season 1. Unconfirmed rumors suggest that each season of MW3 will be themed around one of the previous Call of Duty titles, so some of the most iconic maps could return with their variations for different game modes.

Warzone and Ranked

Warzone will become available for MW3 once Season 1 launches. Ashika Island, Vondel, and the brand-new Urzikstan map will appear from the start. Players will also have a chance to battle it out in Resurgence, Plunder, and standard Battle Royale modes.

Champions Quest, a special contract available after a team wins 5 matches in a row, Is also coming in Season 1. A new mechanic will be available wherein other players can steal the contract and the materials from the team trying to complete it. The new team will now be able to complete the quest themselves, earning them all the rewards.

Time to Kill is always a hot topic in Warzone. Player HP is going from 100 in MW2 to 150 in MW3, meaning t’s the same as in Warzone now; and it will stay the same in Season 1. That will make the kill times in all game modes fairly close, giving the players a better feel of enemy health. This will also create a bigger overall emphasis on accuracy in-game.

Ranked Mode will likewise come in Season 1, around the middle of the season, and Ranked Mode for Warzone is planned for early 2024 per Activision. Treyarch will be developing both the ranked modes, but there is no more information on the matter besides that.

Image Credit: Activision via Call of Duty YouTube

Weapons and Vehicles

Players will have an immense amount of loadout options, especially considering that MW2 content will carry over. Activision also announced during CoD Next that they will add multiple new vehicles to 32v32 modes and Warzone in Season 1.

Twitter/X user @el_bebberto revealed in an unconfirmed leak which weapons will Activision in Season 1. You can check out the post below. Real-life names of the weapons presumably being added are IWI Tavor X95, FN Evolys, Cadex CDX-50 Tremor, Beretta PMX, and ARX160. However, bear in mind that Activision has yet to confirm which weapons are actually coming to MW3 in Season 1.

5 guns for #MWIII Season 1:



Launch:

– RAM-7 (AR)

Real Name: IWI Tavor X95

– TAQ Evolvere (LMG)

Real Name: FN Evolys

– XRK Stalker (Sniper)

Real Name: Cadex CDX-50 Tremor (i think)



Reloaded/1.5:

– HRM-9 (SMG)

Real Name: Beretta PMX



ARX160 is probably the fifth (can't confirm) pic.twitter.com/9bCjOjsvkd — bob. (@el_bobberto) November 5, 2023

Hopefully, this answers all your questions regarding the release date and included content for MW3 Season 1.