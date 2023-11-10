How to Fix Modern Warfare 3 FOV Bugs (MW3)

As the story goes for so many game launches, Modern Warfare 3 players are reporting various bugs from mechanics to graphics, including one that causes their FOV to zoom out extremely far. If you’re having this issue, here’s how to fix the FOV bug in MW3.

What Is the FOV Bug in MW3?

Many players have been experiencing a bug where their Field of View will suddenly expand to be much wider than they previously had it set. Players are claiming that they have their FOV set at 105, only to have it zoom way out midway through matches without them doing anything to change it.

Sometimes these problems have been more minor, expanding the FOV to maybe only about 120, but there are other players who are having more severe problems. In some cases, the FOV is zooming out to a point where it’s a detriment, to what would likely be scaled to 200 or higher. While players aren’t doing anything intentionally, some are concerned that their accounts might be banned for hacking by the game’s anti-cheat system.

How to Fix FOV Bugs in MW3

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

As of now, there isn’t any clear solution as to how to fix MW3’s FOV bugs. They seem to be more common amongst those who play with an FOV outside of the default, and changing your FOV settings back to the default 80 seems to help the problem for some people. You can click in the left thumbstick on a controller to reset the FOV to the default 80, and you can press Square to expand the extra settings and reset the weapon FOV to default as well.

Unfortunately, there are still some circumstances where changing the FOV will only be a temporary fix and it’ll continue zooming out when players don’t want it to. It seems like it’s going to be something that has to be repaired on SledgeHammer’s end in a future patch.

For now, that’s about all there is as to how to fix the FOV bug in MW3. Hopefully the issue gets officially addressed soon so that players can get back in the game. If you’re looking for more guides like the best assault rifle or the best vests, be sure to check back here on the regular.