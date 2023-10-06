Best Vests in Modern Warfare 3 Beta, Ranked

Modern Warfare 3 introduces a new perk system that allows players to equip various types of equipment for additional bonuses. Aside from the gloves, boots, and gear, you’ll need to decide on a vest, which can help you last longer in battle. So, if you aren’t sure which one to pick, here’s our ranking of the best vests in Modern Warfare 3 Beta.

4) Engineer Vest

Image Source: Activision

The Engineer Vest helps you and your teammates spot enemy equipment within a vicinity, highlighting objects with Aiming down sights. It comes in handy for Field Upgrades, as it quickens the pace for the fairly slow recharge times.

Compared to the other vests, the Engineer falls reasonably short with its abilities since it doesn’t enhance your Operator’s performance much outside of those two quirks.

3) Demolition Vest

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Although the Demolition Vest has yet to arrive in Modern Warfare 3 Beta (level requirement goes beyond the current max cap), we do at least know about its helpful features. The reason why it is one of the best gear is due to its ability to resupply the Lethal and Tactical every 25 seconds.

Every CoD player knows the struggle of losing out on these useful items, but now, the Demolition Vest can speed up the process entirely to give you more options during battle.

2) Gunner Vest

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The gradual pacing of a weapon’s reload speed can be quite frustrating, especially when you are in the heat of battle. Fortunately, the Gunner Vest comes in clutch with this interaction, increasing your reload speed with an added bonus of deploying with your maximum ammo.

If you are able to get the Mag Holster, you can gain the same abilities of the Mission Comlink, which reduces a Killstreak by one kill (scorestreak cost of 125.) However, keep in mind that duplicate effects cannot be stacked.

1) Infantry Vest

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You wouldn’t expect the very first unlockable vest to be the best in the collection, yet somehow the Infantry-type blows it out of the water thanks to its incredibly handy running capabilities. It essentially works the same as Modern Warfare 2’s Double Time perk, increasing Tac Sprint duration and reducing refresh times.

Sprinting, in general, has been improved with MW3’s latest mechanics, so combining it with this vest makes it feel like you are gliding through each map. Players can also equip the Running Sneakers to produce the same effects as the Lightweight Boots, a gear item that improves movement and swimming (noise reduction for swimming too.)

That does it for our ranking of the best vests in Modern Warfare 3 Beta. While here, be sure to also explore the relevant links below, including a list of all game modes.