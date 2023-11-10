Best Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Tier List

Now that Modern Warfare 3 has been released, we can finally see all the weapons on offer to players. The Assault Rifle received 3 new weapons from the Beta, and we are excited to take a look at where they rank on our tier list.

Best Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 Tier List

Assault Rifles occupy the Jack-of-all-trades niche in Modern Warfare 3. They are good at all ranges, sport good accuracy, and offer decent mobility. But within this class of allrounders, we find clear winners and losers. Below is our Tier List for all the Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3.

Tier Weapons S MCW, SVA 545, DG-58 A MTZ-556, Holger 556 B FR 5.56

We’ll continue updating the tier list as more guns are released, and as the META evolves while Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 approaches.

B-Tier MW3 Assault Rifles

Our B-Tier class is reserved for weapons that are slightly too weak to perform well inside the META. Weapons inside this tier could stand to see some love from Sledgehammer Games with buffs to their damage or accuracy to keep up with the stronger ARs.

FR 5.56

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

The FR 5.56 is an underwhelming weapon with less damage than its counterparts, less accuracy than the DG-58, and no improvements in mobility. It is a fine weapon and can at times outperform the better assault rifles, but will not do so consistently. With a small buff to damage or accuracy, we could see the FR 5.56 be pushed to higher echelons. But until that day comes, it occupies a spot in our B-Tier class on its lonesome.

A-Tier MW3 Assault Rifles

The A-Tier is what all weapons should strive to be — good all-around weapons that can perform very well and even better in the hands of veteran players. They do not need buffs or nerfs and sit in a state of zen, harmoniously abiding by the rule of equal exchange. For each point of damage, they sacrifice a little accuracy or mobility.

MTZ-556

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

The MTZ-556 surprised me. I thought it would be a stronger weapon that could contend with the likes of the MCW, but I was pleasantly mistaken.

It’s a very good weapon with heavy strengths but understandable weaknesses. Its strong TTK is matched by a weaker accuracy than other ARs, and its mobility isn’t the greatest of the pack. Sticking with the right attachments can ease out the bad while improving the good to make this weapon a very strong pick in the META.

Holger 556

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

The Holger 556 is the little brother to the Holger 26 LMG, one of my favorite weapons, and I was excited to get my hands on it.

Thankfully, the 556 shares the accuracy of its big brother and has a good time-to-kill to match. Mobility is where it struggles against the best Assault Rifles though, and it does fairly poorly at close range. It makes up for it in medium to long range, lasering enemies before they can react. With comfy iron-sights, the weapon allows you to forgo an optic and further increase this weapon’s viability with good attachments.

S-Tier MW3 Assault Rifles

Our S-Tier class is reserved for those who really shouldn’t be here. Not that the guns themselves are broken; I refer to the class itself. S class is for weapons that shouldn’t be as strong as they are and need serious balance changes to bring them down to the power of other Assault Rifles.

MCW

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

In the Beta, the MCW was the most dominant beast in the server, as its disgusting accuracy along with its high TTK and SMG-like mobility made this weapon a demon. Sledgehammer Games has since nerfed the MCW, but it’s simply not enough to bring this beast back in line. If you used MCW in the Beta, you’ll find the same unstoppable strength waiting for you in Modern Warfare 3.

SVA 545

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

The SVA 545 is the very first weapon given to you once you unlock custom loadouts at level 4, and it is the perfect weapon for newbies and veterans alike.

High time-to-kill, high sustained accuracy, and decently high mobility allow you to sweep through an entire lobby without incident. The health increase does little to stop the SVA too, as it shreds health and can be an even more dominant weapon with the correct attachments.

DG-58

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Hidden from the Beta and only usable at baseline in the Campaign, the DG-58 has come out of the gate with an astounding pace.

As a three-round-burst weapon, it was expected to be lackluster similar to the M16 in MW2, but boy were my expectations wrong. The DG-58 is a laser beam and can outpace many full automatic ARs in fire rate, and its base form may be the single best weapon in the game right now; but can be even further improved with the correct attachments.

That is our Best Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 Tier List and we will strive to update it as we move into Modern Warfare 3 Season 1. Be sure to check out our related Call of Duty content below for more guides, news, and updates.