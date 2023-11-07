Modern Warfare 3 introduced a host of new weapons that we cannot wait to theory craft and tweak to create the perfect weapon loadout. We have put together the best MTZ-556 loadout in MW3 for those of you planning to try it out.

Best MTZ-556 Loadout for Modern Warfare 3

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Attachments

The MTZ-556 is the very first assault rifle players are presented with at level 1 and, much like the M4, it can still dominate. It has high accuracy at all ranges and a very competent TTK that will have your enemies dropping to the floor in record time.

But thanks to MW3’s Gunsmith, there is so much more we can do to make this weapon one of the greatest. You may be happy or sad about it, but Sledgehammer Games has decided to remove weapon tuning so there will no longer be any need to detail tunings on our loadouts.

The best attachments are as follow:

Muzzle : HMRES Mod Suppressor

: HMRES Mod Suppressor Barrel : MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Optic : MK.23 Reflector All optics are personal preference in most cases.

: MK.23 Reflector Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

Our attachment list starts with the HMRES Mod Suppressor and much like all suppressors we increase our damage while keeping ourselves hidden from the mini-map. The MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel and Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip are the perfect pair of increased ADS speed and softened recoil for those longer engagements. Finally, the 50-Round Drum allows you to gun down foes without reloading and the MK.23 Reflector is a personal choice but can be replaced by any optic of your choice.

Best Perks in the Best MTZ-556 Loadout

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Perks are not what you used to know them as. We now have different pieces of body armor that give you specific and unique bonuses that you can mix and match. The MTZ-556 is a lightweight and fast weapon, so we have chosen perks/gear that will continue highlighting that advantage.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

Quick Grip Gloves are going to be the best gloves you can get your hands on for almost all engagements. You’ll be drawing your Assault Rifle from sprinting at blinding speeds and catching many opponents off-guard. Climbing Boots are the perfect pair for high mobility builds. Swinging around vertical engagements like Spider-Man, while negating the risk of any fall damage. Finally, the Tac Mask gives you some much-needed safety against Flashbang/Concussion equipment spam.

Best Equipment

Equipment has gone under no additional tweaks in Modern Warfare 3 but with one single difference: the addition of the ‘Vest.’ Vests give players bonuses similar to perks, and it’s vital that you pick the right equipment.

The best equipment is as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Infantry Vest increases Tac Sprint duration and recharge time, so once again we have a trifecta of mobility buffs that will have you whizzing across the map. The Breacher Drone is the newest lethal added to the game, and it’s a monster for grabbing strategic kills and allowing you to send it deep into enemy territory and collect an easy shutdown. Flashbangs will flush out any campers and the ACS is the perfect strategic equipment to secure points in Domination or Hardpoint.

And there you have it, the best MTZ-556 class for the Modern Warfare 3. Expect the setup to change as Season 1 drops and balance changes effect the META. Also, stick with us at Twinfinite for all the latest news on Call of Duty and Warzone.