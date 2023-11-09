Battle Rifles have always been a strange class in Call of Duty, at best they are basically Assault Rifles, and at their worst almost unpickable. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 3 gives these single-shot weapons some much-needed love as we look at the best BAS-B loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best BAS-B Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Best BAS-B Attachments

The BAS-B is a powerful Battle Rifle and even Sledgehammer Games described this weapon as, ‘A highly controllable and powerful Battle Rifle chambered in .277 Fury, designed for all-round reliability and performance.’ Sledgehammer’s words on the subject hit true as this BR is the perfect storm of damage, accuracy, reliablity, and handling. This weapon’s limit is only defined by the attachments we choose to utilize, but we want to aim for increasing its all-around performance.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : Bruen Venom Long Barrel

: Bruen Venom Long Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic : Mk. 23 Reflector

: Mk. 23 Reflector Magazine : 30 Round Mag

: 30 Round Mag Rear Grip: D37 Grip

We kick off our list of attachments with the Bruen Venom Long Barrel which promises to provide a trifecta of powerful bonuses. Increases in range, bullet velocity, and stability push the BAS-B to its limits. For increased accuracy and recoil control, we use the Bruen Heavy Support Grip and D37 Grip at the expense of some handling and speed. Finally, the 30 Round Magazine keeps us in the fight, and the Mk. 23 Reflector removes visual clutter of the iron sights. Optics are, of course, personal preference and can be swapped for one of your choice.

Best BAS-B Perks

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

In Modern Warfare 3 we are treated to a revamped version of the perk system. Perks now take the form of specific pieces of body armor that you can mix and match like usual. The BAS-B is already an accurate, high-damage machine, so we want to facilitate that with fast and mobile perks to keep you on the move.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

The best gloves in the game are undoubtedly the Quick Grip Gloves. They give you the ability to swap to your sidearm at a moment’s notice, often resulting in scoring a kill when it would otherwise be your death. Climbing Boots are perfect for increasing your mobility to allow faster rotations and the use of vertical angles. Finally, the Tac Mask gives you some much-needed safety against Flashbang/Concussion equipment.

Best BAS-B Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 equipment has gone under no additional tweaks except one single difference: the addition of the ‘Vest.’ Vests give players bonuses similar to perks and often tie-off any given loadout.

The best equipment is as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Infantry Vest increases Tac Sprint duration and recharge time to keep you on the move and racking up kills. Our lethal equipment is the Breacher Drone, the brand new flying bomb that can score some easy takedowns. Flashbangs are here to flush out any campers and the ACS is the perfect strategic equipment to secure points in Domination or Hardpoint.

And there you have it, the best BAS-B Loadout for Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to check out all the Call of Duty related content below.