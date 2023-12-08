Is Verdansk Coming Back to Warzone?

Since there are so many rumors and leaks about the return of a beloved Call of Duty map, could Verdansk finally be coming back to Warzone? Here’s everything you need to know about this much-anticipated feature.

Is the Warzone Verdansk Map Returning?

Currently, there isn’t an official confirmation of Verdansk’s return to Warzone, but reports are suggesting it’s comeback. Insider Gaming was among the first to disclose this matter, indicating that Verdansk will be brought back in late 2024. Charlie Intel has also chimed in on its return, hinting at its resurgence.

BREAKING: Verdansk will reportedly be the big map for Call of Duty: Warzone with Treyarch’s Call of Duty 2024 game



Insider-Gaming reported this information citing their sources, and we’ve also heard similar information.



Verdansk will return. pic.twitter.com/feVGdraXZQ — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 8, 2023

Based on the reports, Verdansk could be a part of Black Ops Gulf War Season 1 as a way to bring back Warzone’s classic features.

We do at least know Verdansk will arrive in Warzone: Mobile alongside Rebirth Island. The new entry will likely come in 2024, but there have been some delays in its production.

The fan-favorite map has been in a few franchise installments, including COD: Modern Warfare and Warzone. Cinematic trailers for COD: Black Ops Cold War also feature the location in several seasonal introductions.

Once Vanguard Season 1 arrived, Caldera ultimately replaced Verdansk, causing an outcry for longtime fans of CoD. Since then, Caldera has now been shut down with the recent changes from the Modern Warfare series.

