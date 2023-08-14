When Is Warzone Mobile Coming Out? Answered

The success of Call of Duty’s battle royale, Warzone, probably made a mobile version far more likely. We’ve long since had confirmation that WZ will be making a jump to Android and iOS devices, but when is it set to launch? Here’s what we know.

When Will Warzone Mobile Be Available?

Warzone Mobile was officially revealed in September of 2022, just ahead of Modern Warfare 2’s release.

There is not currently a release date for Warzone Mobile. However, there is an anticipated release window and it’s good news on that front.

When speaking in court regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, the latter company’s CEO, Bobby Kotick, revealed that it will release in fall 2023. He did not delve into further details.

Currently, on Apple’s App Store, Warzone Mobile is listed as releasing on November 1, 2023. It was originally listed as releasing on May 15, but has been delayed to just ahead of Modern Warfare 3’s November 10 release date.

A new @CallofDuty experience is heading straight for your phone 📱



📢Officially announcing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile!



Keep an eye on our new channels for more info as we head towards #CODNext. pic.twitter.com/GuGrhMMDIm — Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (@WarzoneMobile) September 8, 2022

There are not currently many details available about the game, its content or a pre-release Beta. Annual instalments, like MW3, typically receive Betas ahead of launch to allow devs time to implement players feedback and tweak aspects of the game.

Warzone Mobile could conceivably follow this pattern, although it is not guaranteed and won’t be until Activision officially reveal details.

Similarly, there have been rumors that Verdansk, the original Warzone map that dropped way back in 2020, will make a long awaited return in the mobile BR. We do not have details, but rest assured more should be on the way given its rapidly approaching launch weekend.

That’s everything there is to say on the release of Warzone Mobile right now. More details will doubtless come from Activision soon and this page will be updated to reflect them. In short, check back shortly.