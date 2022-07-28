COD: Vanguard & Warzone Getting Terminator 2: Judgment Day Bundle

If you’ve always wanted to set up a T-800 versus T-1000 Terminator battle, Call of Duty is here to make your dreams come true. The new bundle will include several skins related to Terminator 2: Judgment Day. You can pick up the Terminator 2: Judgment Day bundle on Aug. 1 in Vanguard or Warzone.

You can see the reveal trailer for yourself below.

As far as what is shown in the trailer, bundle includes:

Neural Net Process Ultra Weapon Blueprint

Model T-1000 Legendary Operator

Liquid Metal Legendary Weapon Blueprint

The end of the trailer also shows that several T-800 items are coming such as a Mastercraft and T-800 Ultra Operator.

Last week it was also said that a special Titanium Trials in Caldera game mode would be starting.. This game mode is described as:

To simulate the toughness of a Terminator model, the maximum base armor threshold will be increased to 300 hit points, with the Tempered Perk appearing more frequently as ground loot for more efficient armor repairs. Each player begins the game with a Self-Revive Kit and core health regeneration takes longer to restore, making it a high-skill, high time-to-kill (TTK) game mode.

Terminator seems to be a hot property lately, with the Terminator Survival Project announced recently to be the first survival game set in the Terminator universe.

