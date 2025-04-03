Fake R.E.P.O. Game Is Scamming PlayStation Players

R.E.P.O. Ghost Haul promises to bring a version of the successful cooperative horror game R.E.P.O. to consoles. Styled with the same AI emoji as its logo and showcasing monsters in their official photos, this game, developed by Adventure Games SRL, is available for $9.99 on the PlayStation Store. But it isn’t a console port of the viral PC hit players think it is.

The game claims to finally put PlayStation players in the role of repossession robots tasked with reclaiming high-value items from abandoned, often haunted, properties. The ability to play on console would be a massive win for fans who have been waiting to join in the fun and chaos that they’ve seen their PC counterparts enjoy. If only it were real.

Released in February this year by Semiwork, R.E.P.O. quickly became a fan favorite and has spawned a number of dedicated TikTok accounts dedicated to showcasing their hilarious tips and tricks. Faced with attacking or avoiding 19 monsters through three locations, players have spent multiple hours finding funny ways to use their surroundings or purchasable items to progress through endless levels.

While Ghost Haul seems like our R.E.P.O. console port prayers have been answered, unfortunately, this game is a scam. Currently, there has been no announcement that R.E.P.O. will come to PlayStation or any other console despite fan hope.

Image via Twinfinite and gg.deals.com

At present, all R.E.P.O. Ghost Haul serves is a poor, unofficial clone of the original game. It doesn’t offer multiplayer either, which has been the catalyst for so many of the viral clips circling social media in recent weeks. With fake versions of the monsters, carts, and locations, Adventure Games SRL has tried to capture the attention of players desperate enough to play the fantastic game by Semiwork. While it might be tempting to give it a go, just be warned you’re setting up for severe disappointment.

Avoid the scammers and play the original R.E.P.O. via Steam.

