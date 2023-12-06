Best Places to Land in Urzikstan Warzone

Warzone 3 has some interesting places to visit, but what are the best?

Warzone has just had its major migration into the Modern Warfare 3 war space, with this update comes plenty of new systems and a plethora of weapons to spice up the META. But before that, players wonder what the best places to land are in Urzikstan. Let’s answer that.

Best Places to Land in Urzikstan

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Urzikstan’s built-up metropolis is a drastic change to the sandy desert of Al Mazrah, but we welcome this move from open dunes to the inner city and the protection/adversaries it provides. There are several Points of Interest in Urzikstan that you’ll want to drop into for the best chance of catching a Warzone W. This new map also benefits from the drastic changes Activision has made to the movement mechanics, quality of life changes, and so much more.

Orlov Military Base

Orlov Military Base is a collection of military-styled buildings and warehouses that contain plenty of loot for players wanting to kick-start their climb to a Warzone win. In my experience, players are drawn to this location by the desire for loot and the promise of good fights.

Its wide-open sightlines are broken up with larger buildings that they themselves break up their own sightlines with giant boxes, crates, and storage bins. Loot can be found just about anywhere inside Orlov, but those who can’t get to the main stage can always divert their attention to the Military Base’s outskirts.

Zaravan City

The Epicenter of Urzikstan and the main dropzone for a significant amount of players. There is everything here. Giant skyscrapers, clusters of buildings and so much verticality that you must beware that you’ll always feel someone’s eyes in the back of your head.

There’s some high-octane gameplay waiting to happen with dozens of ways to traverse the map, low or high and so many opportunities to engage in some good old-fashioned gunfights. Stick around long enough and you’ll either get enough cash for a loadout or one will drop right at your feet. Getting your loadout has never been easier with Zaravan City.

Levin Resort

Levin Resort has one giant complex in the center that provides an untold amount of protection from enemy squads hunting you down. Its tight corridors and places to hide offer the perfect initial drop zone for players looking to start slow but safe. Loot is around every corner in this massive building but don’t forget to check nearby for more weapons and ammo.

Speaking of, Levin Resort features an ammo depot so you are never without ammunition for your weapons.

Old Town

Featuring a cluster of small buildings in a built-up area similar to the city, but with more rural and open sightlines between. There aren’t any giant overarching skyscrapers here so worrying about extended verticality isn’t a priority.

Drop here for fast loot in a cluster of buildings while keeping the riverside close and ready to use for a quick escape or speedy rotation. Old Town is also the center of the entire map so you can’t go wrong with always being inside the initial gas circle for easier transitions into the end game.

North of Hadiqa Farms

Directly north of Hadiqa Farms is a small cluster of buildings that sit on the outskirts of the map. Players can drop here for an extremely low-risk deployment with low rewards. Those not looking for an immediate gunfight and wishing to loot up with their loadout will prefer this drop method to any other.

As a plus, this was my drop location when I hit my first Warzone W in the new map.

That is our Best Places to Land in Urzikstan Warzone, now you'll know exactly where to drop in for the highest chance of success.