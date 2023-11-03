Sledgehammer Games Removes Important Mechanic Ahead of MW3 Launch

Modern Warfare 3 is less than a week away and Sledgehammer Games has just announced an important change in the latest Launch Comms. Weapon Tuning is being removed in both MW2 and MW3.

Today Sledgehammer Games released their latest Launch Comms blogpost where they detail a hefty amount of information. One vital piece was detailed in a small paragraph that reads:

“Based on community feedback, Sledgehammer Games has removed the Weapon Tuning feature present in MWII and has made further improvements to make Gunsmith easier to use. This change to Weapon Tuning applies to both MWII and MWIII weapons that utilize modifications.“

This has large ramifications on the weapon balancing of each gun and will undoubtedly change the META in both MW2 and MW3. The Tunings of a weapon is so important to their max potential and removing that dynamic will cause ripples and waves.

However, this isn’t all doom and gloom, weapon tuning was often difficult and confusing to players. Where most didn’t even understand what the tuning actually achieved. This change will close the skill-gap of the player base by removing this key feature.

Weapon Tuning is the act of customizing the specific attachments on any given weapon, tuning them to either personal preference or to the gun’s maximum potential.

A suppressor can be tuned to increase its damage and recoil control in exchange for handling and range. The law of equal exchange exists in some form in weapon tuning but has historically been difficult for Sledgehammer to balance. Due to the majority of players wanting its removal and its difficulty to balance, they chose to throw it out.

