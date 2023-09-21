Why Did Warzone Caldera Shut Down?

The fan-favorite Caldera map has sadly ended as the Call of Duty staff announces its closure. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering: Why did Caldera shut down? Here’s what you need to know about its conclusion.

Call of Duty Warzone Caldera Map Shutdown, Explained

Warzone Caldera shut down so the team can focus on future advancements of Call of Duty, including Modern Warfare 3. Unfortunately, those who have played this version will lose out on their progress and accumulated inventory. However, the closure does not affect the current gameplay of maps like Al Mazrah.

Although the location is no longer available, you can still expect Warzone content with Battle Royale maps, Ranked Play, and DMZ Beta. Players can also experience it on the go with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, with more updates coming soon.

Warzone Caldera’s online services closed on Sept. 21, 2023. After the shutdown, fans continue to reminisce about the beloved location, leading many to post their memories of the original Warzone.

Thanks for all the memories Warzone 1. 🫡



Despite all the ups and downs one day we will all look back and miss those days in Verdansk and Caldera and wish we could go back to play with our squad 1 more time. 🥹



Rest In Peace OG Warzone 😭 #RIPWarzone pic.twitter.com/sIsymmdARn — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) September 21, 2023

Any purchases or gear from the Caldera game progression will no longer be available. Nevertheless, the Activision Support page has stated that Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard will still be available in the game through the same account used for Caldera. COD Points will also be transferrable between other Call of Duty games.

Will Warzone Caldera Return?

Now, the question remains: will Caldera ever come back to Warzone? Well, to put it short, it seems highly unlikely, given that there are no current plans for its return. The Activision Support page confirms this development as well, so we’ll just have to cross our fingers for the future.

You’ll also receive a connection error with the shutdown, as the game servers will no longer be active.

Now that you know why Warzone Caldera shut down, you can move forward with the newest content, including details about Season 6.