When is Warzone and MW2 Season 6? Season 5 End Date, New Content & More

Warzone and Modern Warfare 2’s Season 5 Reloaded launched on 30 August 2023, marking the season’s final major update ahead of its end. We do expect a Warzone Season 6, but when will it come and what content will it bring?

Right now, there’s no confirmed start date for Season 6 of Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

We weren’t even sure whether there would be a Season 6 given the impending launch of MW3, but Season 5’s end date suggests there will be. Typically, using the Battle Pass expiry date from the preceding season is the most reliable way of working out the following season’s start date.

Right now, Season 5 is set to expire on Wednesday 27 September 2023. As a result, we expect Season 6 to begin on that date.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It’ll make Season 6 a similar length to Season 5 – around 6 weeks or so. That’s slightly shorter than most (which run to around 8 weeks) but MW3’s scheduled release on November 10, 2023 necessitates a shorter final season.

What Content Will It Bring?

Again, we’re not too sure. Because it’s still some way off, there haven’t been any leaks around the specific content it’ll bring.

We do expect more new weapons, following S5R’s Lachmann Shroud and increasing the weapon pool even more ahead of MW3.

It also seems likely there’ll be a series of weapon buffs and nerfs, as well as new modes and potentially a new multiplayer map for MW2.

Other than that, it’s anyone’s guess. While such late stage seasons would normally be an irrelevance, the content carrying over to MW3 guarantees its implications will be long lasting.

That’s everything to say on Warzone and MW2 Season 6. We’ll be sure to keep this updated as more is known, so stay tuned for all the latest on Call of Duty.