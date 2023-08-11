Will DMZ Be In MW3? Explained

Now Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been confirmed as 2023’s instalment in the storied FPS franchise, fans have an awful lot of questions about what is to come. Among the most asked is whether the DMZ extraction mode will be in MW3. Here’s that, and more, explained.

Is DMZ Staying For MW3?

Yes, Modern Warfare 3 will include Warzone’s DMZ mode. The extraction mode, perhaps most comparable to Escape From Tarkov, has been incredibly popular since it launched with Warzone 2 (now just Warzone again) and will continue to be supported when MW3 launches in November of 2023. We know this for a few reasons.

The first is that DMZ has been in beta throughout the MW2 life-cycle. Not only does that suggest a ‘full’ version of the mode will be coming down the line (there’s no word on whether it’ll be with MW3), but it’s also been a popular mode since it was implemented. There’s very little reason for Activision to discard a way of playing that has clearly struck a chord with a lot of FPS fans.

The second is that when they revealed the details of MW2 content carrying forwards to MW3, Activision stated that new weapons will still be unlockable by extracting them in DMZ. This has long been a viable unlock method for new weapons and it will be again in MW3 –- as well as being concrete proof DMZ is sticking around.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

How Will It Work?

Right now, we’re not too sure. A DMZ reset seems likely, whether it comes with Season 6 or MW3’s release. That’s how Activision have generally handled DMZ, ensuring players don’t have the mode too easy with contraband expansions, hundreds of thousands of cash and a host of weapons and keys.

More and more is being revealed about MW3 though, so we shouldn’t have to wait too long for more conclusive information on DMZ in the upcoming game. You can rest assured it will be there, though. Get ready for more infils, exfils and everything in between.