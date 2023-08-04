Will There Be a Warzone & MW2 Season 6? MW3 Warzone Transition Explained

With Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 underway, players are delving into everything the Aug. 2 patch brought with it. Because it’s late on in the MW2 life cycle and a CoD 2023 reveal event is in the works, players want to know if more is to come and how the transition to MW3 is handled. Here’s what we know, compiled into one handy guide.

Is There a Warzone & MW2 Season 6?

Right now, we doubt there will be a Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6.

Although there’s no release date for Modern Warfare 3 – the expected CoD 2023, developed by Sledgehammer Games – we expect it to track with typical CoD releases and drop in fall 2023. Currently, Season 5 is set to end late in September, around the 26th. As a result, we think it’ll be run too close to the release of MW3 to warrant another full season.

Instead, it seems likely that there will be a shorter build up event to MW3 and the second life-cycle of Warzone 2 (now just Warzone following the BR’s rebrand). Because we’re still at the speculative stage, there is the possibility of a much shorter Season 6 but past years have opted against such a format.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

How Will Warzone & MW3 Fit Together?

As for howWarzone and Modern Warfare 3 will fit together, there’s no definitive answer right now.

We might get more clarity once Warzone’s CoD 2023 reveal event has taken place, which is set to come during Season 5 and occur in-game. However, we can use past years as a guide and predict what’ll come based on those. We expect MW3 to launch as normal with a ‘Season 0’ or pre-season period. Then, shortly after its launch, we expect a new seasonal cycle to begin with Warzone falling into lockstep.

Past games have followed the same pattern, with both titles experiencing Season 1 simultaneously. All subsequent seasons then drop together, as we’ve seen across the Modern Warfare 2 life cycle.

There are rumors of new content with MW3’s launch as well. Specifically, there’s allegedly a new battle royale map in development to follow on Al Mazrah. While Ashika Island and Vondel have both dropped, neither is a ‘full size’ BR environment in the vein of Verdansk, Caldera, or Al Mazrah. We’re sure there’ll be more content joining any new map too.

That’s everything we have to share on Warzone Season 6, MW3, and how the transition should work. For all the latest info that emerges as we build toward a new era of Call of Duty, stay tuned to Twinfinite.