Warzone 2 Ranked Play: New Features, Release Date, Rewards & More
It’s time to rise in the ranks.
Warzone 2, at long last, has been confirmed as receiving a Ranked mode for more experienced players. Here is everything we know about Warzone 2’s Ranked Play, including new features, a release date, and rewards.
When Does Warzone 2 Ranked Play Come Out?
Warzone 2 Ranked Play Beta is now available for all players as part of the upcoming midseason update. Keep in mind that this is an early test for the mode, so there may be a few issues when diving in. Fortunately, the data from this Beta will be used to improve the performance for the official launch and will help set the path for future seasons.
Due to its midseason launch, Warzone 2 Ranked Play will be shorter than the others, yet you can anticipate a longer duration for the following events.
How to Get Started in Warzone 2 Ranked Play
To meet the requirements of Warzone 2 Ranked mode, players must be Level 45 in order to gain access. As mentioned above, there will be a few gameplay restrictions until the full patch notes arrive at a later date.
A few features of Warzone 2 Ranked Play have been confirmed by Activision, where you can expect to play in the Al Mazrah map within the Battle Royale game mode. Party sizes will also be limited to Trios, with several restrictions on public events, vehicles, and gameplay elements. Of course, you can anticipate more adjustments with the official release, bringing in more content for the mode.
Warzone 2 Ranks, Divisions & Skill Rankings
Warzone 2 Ranked mode features a similar ranking to Modern Warfare 2’s Skill Division, from Bronze to Iridescent. Those who embark on this journey will start with Bronze and work their way up through Skill Ratings based on their placement and amount of kills, assists, and eliminations by your squad. You can also earn some extra SR from the number of squads remaining.
Each match will deduct a Deployment Fee from your current Skill Rating; however, you don’t need to exchange points if you are at the Bronze level. Once players reach Silver, 10 SR will be extracted from them, and it will gradually get higher as they progress further in their rank.
Several new/updated features have been added to Warzone 2 Ranked Play with the following content:
- SR Forgiveness
- Demotion Protection
- Squad Backout
- Match Cancelling
- Suspensions
Upon the end of the season, you’ll need to start from scratch again at the lowest Tier One Division, but you can begin with Diamond if you are in Crimson, Iridescent, or the Top 250.
Warzone 2 Ranked Play Rewards, Explained
When players rise in ranks, they can earn various rewards for their achievements, including a Rank 5 Vehicle Skin, Rank 30 Ranked Play Win Tracker Gunscreen, and Rank 50 Ranked Veteran Operator Skin. But first, you’ll need to earn Stars from matches, with a maximum of three per game. So, for example, if you place in the Top 35, you can acquire one Star, while first place grants you three.
Another way players can earn valuables is through the Placement and Eliminations challenges. For Placement, you can get a Pro Issue Weapon blueprint depending on the outcome of a community-driven poll for Season 3. Alternatively, you can grab a Camo for any weapon in the Elimination challenge, providing you with more customization for your gear.
Since Season 3 will be cut short, you can get End of Season Divisional rewards when Season 4 begins. Thus, players can prepare for the next event by placing higher on the leaderboards.
That covers everything you need to know about Warzone 2 Ranked Play. While here, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including how to get Custom Loadouts.
