Best M4 Loadout in MW3

The M4 is the most widely used carbine of the 21st century by the US Army, and also Captain Price’s favorite rifle. M4 is still far from being a meta rifle, but there is a way to make it viable. Let’s take a look at the best M4 loadout for MW3.

The Best M4 Build for MW3

Together with the MCW, the M4 is the most legendary assault rifle that appears in the Call of Duty franchise. It excels at mid-range combat, and with proper attachments, it can also be a deadly laser at close range.

Just like in real life, it offers a good balance between damage, fire rate, and accuracy. You can modify it to be more of a long-range weapon, but currently, some other guns fill that role better. For now, it’s best used as a short to medium-distance gun, and we will look to build around that.

Best M4 Attachments

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

This attachment loadout should serve as a starting point for building an M4. MK.3 Reflector is by far the cleanest-looking reflex sight in the game. Add a compensator, a vertical grip, and the Sakin ZX rear grip; voila, you get a bona fide lead spitter.

Some compensators and vertical grips are better than others, and T51R and Bruen Pivot provide an excellent boost to the stats with very few downsides. The Demo Fade Pro stock is there to reduce the recoil further, and take this gun one step closer to being a laser.

Here are the attachments that I recommend:

Muzzle : T51R Billeted Brake

: T51R Billeted Brake Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

If you don’t have one of these, swap them out for something you have, like an XTEN 90 compensator, or take off the vertical grip and put on a Tempus Trench Pro barrel. Your primary focus should be increasing movement/ADS speed and lowering recoil.

As long as you follow these guidelines, you can’t make that big of a mistake with your attachment choices.

Best Perks for M4

Image Source: Twinfinite via Activision

Mobility and survivability are crucial in MW3. Since perks are now implemented as clothing modifiers, we will try to combine them in such a way as to get the most speed and defense we can for close-quarter encounters.

The following clothing offers just that:

Gloves : Assault Gloves

: Assault Gloves Boots : Running Sneakers

: Running Sneakers Gear : EOD Padding

: EOD Padding Vest: Infantry Vest

Assault gloves are great for bunny hopping and jump-peeking in general. If you’re not that athletic with your movement, switch them out for Quick Grips. The only other thing you could change is EOD padding, but I don’t think there is a better alternative for this build.

Best M4 Equipment

Image Source: Twinfinite via Activision

The best equipment you can carry with an M4 is:

Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flash Grenade

: Flash Grenade Field Equipment: A.C.S.

The choice of equipment is mostly personal preference, but you can still optimize it a bit. A.C.S. is well suited for Domination and Hardpoint, but if you don’t play those modes, feel free to use a Munitions box instead. Flash and stun grenades make pushing people in buildings easy, so be sure to bring one of those as well.

That completes this guide on the best M4 loadout in MW3. Don’t forget to follow Twinfinite for more quality MW3 and Warzone guides just like this one. There are even links to some just below if you are interested.