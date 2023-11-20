Is Bunny Hopping Coming to MW3? Explained

Many movement enthusiasts are disappointed that bunny hopping isn’t in the game yet. If you are one of them, you could be wondering the same thing: is bunny hopping coming to MW3? Here is everything we know so far.

Will Bunny Hopping Be a Feature Again?

Sledgehammer developers disclosed that bunny hopping is something they plan on adding to MW3. They talked about it as guests on Repullze’s Twitch podcast. The whole video is also available on his YouTube channel.

⚡️ BUNNY HOPPING IS COMING BACK!?⚡️



The developers say that they are looking to bring back bunny hopping in "some form" soon 😱



ARE YOU EXCITED? 😈#MWIII pic.twitter.com/kjPq83EDjR — Pullze Check (@PullzeCheck) November 17, 2023 Repullze on Twitter/X

Creative Director Greg Reisdorf and Senior Development Director Adam Iscove haven’t promised any dates yet, but they highlighted that bunny hopping is on their to-do list. It’s something that impacts the way we play the game in so many ways and gives us that empowering feeling whenever we peek someone. One thing we can hope is that they’ll make it as smooth as it was in Modern Warfare 2019.

At least it’s good that developers are listening to us and working on improving movement in the game. Most players, me included, expected much more after launch, especially when we recall how fluid motion and mechanics felt back in the beta.

Other Expected Improvements

Greg and Adam touched on some other topics that concern us a lot, most notably packet burst and mouse input delay. These things have been the bane of CoD multiplayer for years, and it’s reassuring to hear from the devs that they are working on fixes.

They also clarified mysteries surrounding the stamina bar in the game. It’s a hidden feature that balances out movement and prevents players from tac sprinting and sliding infinitely. The stamina bar will now become a feature, and it will be displayed on your HUD. There won’t be a need to rely on your 6th sense for that anymore.

Hopefully, this covered all the information you wanted on whether bunny hopping is coming to MW3. Before bunny hopping arrives, there is another skill that you should practice, and it’s quickscoping. For all other guides for MW3 and Warzone, check out the links provided below.