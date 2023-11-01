We are finally approaching the moment when the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign is released. Fans are counting the seconds before they can get their hands on the final installment of the rebooted trilogy, and for that reason, we have a countdown for your viewing pleasure below.

Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Release Countdown

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 1 : 0 4 : 4 4 : 3 1

The Campaign is set to release on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST. You can preload the game as early as a day before the release, so be sure to free up some storage space by then!

Modern Warfare 3 has already been through its Open Beta stage where players across the world and on all platforms experienced the next Call of Duty. From the new maps that evoke questionable feelings from fans, to the reimagined weapons and new movement mechanics., there is something for everyone to enjoy.

And, due to the Campaign’s early release, players can jump in to experience the story or quench their thirst for some good Modern Warfare 3 gameplay. Fans who may usually avoid the campaign may decide to jump in early thanks to its ease of access, all while not being burdened with the dilemma of choosing between it or the series’ latest multiplayer offerings.

Since the Beta finished we have been given a swath of fresh information. New campaign rewards have been shown, and a full list of multiplayer maps and modes accompanied it. Activision has clearly learned from the underwhelming launch of MW2 in 2022 and has devoted more resources to ensure a stable start to the game’s life.

And with that, you have a Modern Warfare 3 Campaign release time countdown you can refer to. For more, be sure to check out the other Call of Duty-related content below. Otherwise, stay keyed to Twinfinite for more guides, news, and updates tied to the latest releases.