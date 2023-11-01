Modern Warfare 3 Install Size – How Big MW3 Is

SSD size does matter. That is if you are looking to play Modern Warfare III.

Modern Warfare 3, the newest instalment in the Call of Duty franchise, is coming out on November 10th, and its PC requirements have been revealed recently in a blog post. Before jumping into the game, you’ll need to know the Modern Warfare 3 install size and prepare the free space necessary.

MW3 Download Size on PC

So far, just the PC MW3 download sizes have been revealed, and if you are only interested in the multiplayer action, you will need at least 79 GB of available space at launch for Call of Duty HQ with only the multiplayer included. If you already have Call of Duty HQ installed, you will need 34 GB of extra space for the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

For those interested in the single-player campaign as well, at least 149 GB of available space will be required at launch for that mode on top of multiplayer.

If you already have Call of Duty HQ and Warzone installed, the additional storage space that is needed amounts to approximately 78 GB.

Since Activision made having an SSD a minimum requirement for Modern Warfare 3 on PC, those installing the game on an HDD should be prepared for the performance hit it might cause.

Another thing that might devour your remaining storage space is the Hi-Rez Assets Cache. Those wanting to play the game with maxed-out graphics settings should expect the assets cache to take up to 64 GB of additional storage. In total, you can expect over 200GB of your storage to be taken by Modern Warfare III. It’s a good thing SSD prices are going down!

Image Source: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 PlayStation & Xbox Install Size

The download size for the PS is 140GB without the multiplayer. COD HQ takes up 89GB, and the campaign files require 51GB of space. Including the multiplayer and any patches that might go out on release, you can expect MW3 to take up to 200GB on your PS. Xbox download size should be around 200GB too, but we’ll confirm exact amounts once the game is live.

That’s all the information we currently have regarding the download size of Modern Warfare 3. If you aren’t already busy trying to think of ways to free up space for Modern Warfare 3, check out this handy guide to get a head start on how to get all the campaign rewards in Modern Warfare 3.