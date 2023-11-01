Modern Warfare 3 PC Requirements

Now that the official launch of MW3 is here, it’s an excellent idea to get ready beforehand so you can get the best possible experience with your system. To help you with this preparation, here’s the minimum and maximum PC requirements for Modern Warfare 3.

MW3 Minimum PC Requirements

The Call of Duty blog has officially confirmed the minimum requirements for Modern Warfare 3 with the following systematics:

Minimum Multiplayer Only

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 or AMD RYZEN 3 1200

Intel Core i3-6100 or AMD RYZEN 3 1200 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage Space: SSD with 79 GB available space for COD GQ and Multiplayer (34 GB for MP if COD HQ is already installed)

SSD with 79 GB available space for COD GQ and Multiplayer (34 GB for MP if COD HQ is already installed) HI-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960/GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960/GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory: 2 GB

Minimum Specs

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD RYZEN 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD RYZEN 5 1400 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage Space: SSD with 149 GB available space for COD GQ and Multiplayer (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

SSD with 149 GB available space for COD GQ and Multiplayer (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed) HI-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960/GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960/GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory: 2 GB

As you may expect, the Multiplayer minimum specs require a slightly smaller size, but you won’t be able to access content like the main campaign. Players can also uninstall COD HQ to solely access MP if they want to save even more space.

Those who have played MW2 can transfer their cosmetics and weapons to MW3 using the Carry Forward feature. However, there may be a few exceptions with some Tactical Equipment and certain skins, depending on what’s available in Modern Warfare 3.

MW3 Recommended PC Requirements

To get a more accessible experience, Sledgehammer Games has recommended these specs:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD RYZEN 5 1600X

Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD RYZEN 5 1600X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage Space: SSD with 149 GB available space for COD GQ and Multiplayer (78 GB for MP if COD HQ is already installed)

SSD with 149 GB available space for COD GQ and Multiplayer (78 GB for MP if COD HQ is already installed) HI-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti/RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti/RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT Video Memory: 8 GB

These recommended requirements will run MW3 at 60 FPS with all options set to high. The DLSS, orDeep Learning Super Sampling, mechanic also boosts its performance substantially to upwards of 128 FPS.

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

You can activate the DLSS Super Resolution with the GeForce RTX GPU. Other than that, Sledgehammer Games suggests the NVIDIA Reflex to help with system latency, resulting in smoother gameplay.

If you have NVIDIA/AMD, the team has recommended a 537.59 driver for NVIDIA or a 23.10.2 driver for AMD.

MW3 Competitive & 4K Ultra Requirements

Now, if you’re a competitive Call of Duty player or have a PC with 4K Ultra, you can use these specs:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD RYZEN 7 2700X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD RYZEN 7 2700X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage Space: SSD with 149 GB available space for COD GQ and Multiplayer (78 GB for MP if COD HQ is already installed)

SSD with 149 GB available space for COD GQ and Multiplayer (78 GB for MP if COD HQ is already installed) HI-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64 GB

Up to 64 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080/RTX 34070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080/RTX 34070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT Video Memory: 10 GB

With these features, your gameplay will run at high FPS, specifically with a High Fresh Monitor or 4K resolution. Each minimum/recommended specs will also require a stable internet connection and a DirectX compatible Sound Card.

That covers everything you need to know about MW3’s minimum, recommended, and competitive/4K Ultra requirements. For more Call of Duty content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including details about preload times.