Modern Warfare 3 is just on the horizon with its release date of Nov. 10, but Activision has sought to bless us with an early access campaign that begins on Nov. 2. Many players are rightfully wondering what the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign preload times and download size are, and we have the answer.

MW 3 Campaign Preload Times and Download Size

Thanks to a tweet by CharlieIntel, we now know the PlayStation preload time and download size for the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign. Sadly, there is no information on PC and Xbox currently, but we will update this as and when it comes to light.

Preload Times:

PlayStation: Preload begins on Nov. 1 at 10 am PT.

Download Size:

PlayStation: The Download Size is split in two packs. The first Campaign pack is 18GB and the second is 33GB for a total size of 51GB.

We hope that Activision gives other platforms the opportunity to preload the MW3 campaign as 51GB is a sizable download to do on the day of release.

Sadly, we aren’t able to even estimate something as simple as the download size as historically, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC all have different sizes due to hardware differences. Many comments in CharlieIntel’s Tweet are frothing at the mouth for information on the other platforms.

Interestingly, the other platforms may have their preload at the same time as PS, but it’s yet to be announced. We’re just speculating, and we’ll update you either way as soon as we know.

Those who played the MW3 Beta will remember that PlayStation players were treated to the Beta a whole week earlier than everyone else. A possible byproduct of Sony and Activision’s mutually beneficial relationship. However, that may change moving forward due to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. We will just have to wait and see.

That’s all we have on the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign preload times and download size. Check out all the related Call of Duty news and updates below to keep yourself in the loop.