Call of Duty’s latest campaign features all the classic cinematic moments the series is known for, with a twist of Open Combat Missions to give the players more freedom. On top of that, you’ll be able to earn MW3 campaign rewards, and we’re here to show what type of content you can expect for this new storyline.

All Campaign Rewards in Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

Each time you complete a mission in Modern Warfare 3’s campaign, you’ll get the chance to win one of the following rewards:

Corso Operator

Pathfinder Operator

Jabber Operator

Doc Operator

Breather Calling Card

30 minutes Double Player XP Token and 30 minutes Double Weapon XP Token

Ghillie Guy Calling Card

30 minutes XP Token and 30 minutes Weapon XP Token

Toxic Drip Calling Card

1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token (x2)

Skull Rhapsody Calling Card

Campaign Completion Emblem

Campaign Completion Weapon Blueprint

To see what this content looks like, the Call of Duty blog has provided an image of these rewards:

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

You’ll be able to complete 15 missions to earn these valuables, which can be used in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Nevertheless, players won’t be able to obtain Modern Warfare 3’s end-game campaign rewards (Completion Emblem and Weapon Blueprint) until they finish the final quest. You also don’t have to preorder the game to access this content, as it will be available to all players who purchase MW3.

The campaign will be set after the events of Modern Warfare 2, featuring the elite Task Force 141. Thanks to the Open Combat Missions, it’s up to you to decide how you want to tackle these tasks, whether it be stealth or an all-out battle. Aside from these techniques, players must determine their traveling approach, including in water, on foot, driving, and many more.

That covers everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare 3 campaign rewards. For more Call of Duty content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the campaign missions list.