Video Games have been getting larger and larger in recent years, and Call of Duty is probably the clearest example of that. Thankfully, Activision has blessed us with a quick and simple way to delete the Modern Warfare 3 campaign if you have no plans to play it.

How to Delete Modern Warfare 3 Campaign

Activision has started a trend to separate certain portions of their game so players can choose which segments they want to play and delete they don’t to free up space. It’s different one each platform, so we’ll break it down for you.

Delete Modern Warfare 3 Campaign on PC

You can delete the Modern Warfare 3 campaign whenever you like.

For Steam Users:

Go to Steam and head to your Library.

Right Click the Modern Warfare 3 title.

Click proprieties.

Move to the DLC portion and untick the ‘Campaign’ option.

For Blizzard Users:

Load up Battle.net.

Move over to the Modern Warfare 3 tab.

Click the ‘Manage Content’ option.

Untick the ‘Campaign’ option.

Voilà! You have just uninstalled the campaign for Modern Warfare 3 in a few simple clicks, for console readers continue below.

Deleting Modern Warfare 3 Campaign on Xbox

Xbox works only slightly differently to PlayStation and PC, but ultimately is the same.

Go to My Games & Apps.

Press the Start Button on the Modern Warfare 3 tile.

Select Manage Games & Add Ons.

Untick the ‘Campaign’ option.

How to Delete Modern Warfare 3 Campaign on PlayStation

And finally, we have the PlayStation players. The PS5 and PS4 will work the same so do not fret if you’re on the older generation of console.

Jump to the Modern Warfare 3 panel.

Press the Start Button.

Select Manage Game Content.

Untick the ‘Campaign’ option.

With that, you will know how to delete the Modern Warfare 3 campaign on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite for all the Call of Duty related news and updates as we move closer to the release of Modern Warfare 3.