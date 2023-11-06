All Modern Warfare 3 Mastery Camos & How to Get Them

Modern Warfare 3’s Weapon Mastery system has expanded the classic cosmetic selection, ushering in new decals for Multiplayer and Zombies. So, if you want a sneak peek into MW3’s Mastery Camo collection, we’ll explain what to expect and how to get them.

How to Get All Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 features eight new Completionist (Mastery) camos that can be used for Multiplayer and MW’s first-ever Zombies mode. The system will function similarly to MW2’s dynamics, and you can anticipate the following designs and unlock requirements for your specified weapon:

Gilded MP Mastery

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Complete all Base Camo challenges

Achieve an individual Gilded challenge (example: get three Operator kills with one magazine 10 times)

Forged MP Mastery

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Complete all Gilded Camo challenges

Finish additional Gilded Camo challenges for weapons in the same category

Complete an individual Forged task

Priceless MP Mastery (Animated)

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Complete the Forged Camo challenge

Finish 37 Forged Camo challenge for MW3 weapons

Achieve an individual Forged challenge

Interstellar MP Mastery (Animated)

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Complete 37 Priceless Camo challenges for MW3 weapons

Golden Enigma MWZ Mastery

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Finish all four Zombie Base Camo challenges

Complete the Golden Ivory Camo challenge (kill a certain number of zombies and extract your preferred weapon)

Zircon Scale MWZ Mastery

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Complete the Golden Enigma Camo challenge

Achieve additional Golden Enigma Camo challenges for weapons in the same category

Finish the Zircon Scale Camo challenge (typically involving the elimination of zombies with a Pack-A-Punched weapon)

Serpentinite MWZ Mastery (Animated)

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Complete the Zircon Scale Camo challenge

Achieve a total of 37 Zircon Scale Camo challenges for MW3 weapons

Complete the Serpentinite Camo challenge (set number of Special or Elite zombie kills)

Borealis MWZ Mastery (Animated)

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Complete 37 Serpentinite Camo challenges

Golden Ivory MP Mastery – MW2 Weapons Only

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Complete all four Zombie Base Camo challenges

Finish the Golden Ivory Camo challenge

Spinel Husk MP Mastery – MW2 Weapons Only

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Complete the Gold Camo challenges

Finish additional Gold Camo challenges for weapons in the same category (MP Mastery)

Complete the Spinel Husk Camo challenge

Arachnida MP Mastery (Animated) – MW2 Weapons Only

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Complete the Platinum Camo challenge

Achieve 51 Platinum Camo challenge for MW2 weapons (MP Mastery)

Finish the Arachnida Camo challenge

Bioluminescent MP Mastery (Animated) – MW2 Weapons Only

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Complete 32 Arachnida Camo challenges for MW2 weapons

It should be noted that any exclusive MW2 camos can be used in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode. Players can also utilize any previous designs like Gold, Polyatomic, and Orion, thanks to the Carry Forward mechanic. But if you haven’t obtained these exclusive decals, check out our How To Unlock All Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 2 guide for more options.

Each time you achieve Mastery Camo with your gun, you can earn an Emblem and Calling Card after you’ve completed a specific task. For instance, you must perform 300 Operator Kills while using the Priceless Camo to acquire these exclusive rewards. You can also participate in Weekly Challenges to possibly win a seasonal camo gift.

Now that you know how to get all the Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3, you can learn more about the game by checking out all available maps. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional MW3 content.