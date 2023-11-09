How To Play Modern Warfare 3 Early With New Zealand Trick

While digital game unlock times are typically strict, there are occasionally ways around them. For instance, a current trick involving New Zealand will get you into Modern Warfare 3 earlier than you might have thought. This isn’t just tied to a single platform, either. By following a few easy steps, anyone can play MW3 before it unlocks on Nov. 10.

Before proceeding, be aware that this process is against the Terms of Service for both Xbox and PlayStation. There is every chance this could result in getting your account banned.

How to Play MW3 Before it Unlocks

The process involves changing your location, but it varies a little based on your platform.

Xbox MW3 Early Unlock

While on your console, you’ll want to head into your Settings. From here, go to the System section and open Language & Location. Go to your Location and change that to New Zealand. Then, head right and select Restart Now to let these changes take effect.

While this is the only step you need your console for, it isn’t the only thing you must do. You’ll also need to log into your Activision/Call of Duty account. Open up the Profile area and select Basic Info. In the Address section, press edit and change your location to New Zealand.

You can now load up Call of Duty HQ on your Xbox, and you should be able to play everything that is part of Modern Warfare 3 without any issues.

PlayStation MW3 Early Unlock

PlayStation’s method for this trick works similarly to Xbox’s. However, do not adjust your location on your console at all. You’ll only want to follow the steps to change your location through the Activision/Call of Duty website.

PC MW3 Early Unlock

Playing Modern Warfare 3 on PC early has zero risk when playing early, as you don’t need to change a single setting. Instead, you only need to be invited into MW3 by a player who can already access the game. That means whether it is someone in a region the game has already unlocked or an Xbox or PlayStation player who changed their location, you can join them.

This is all you need to do for the New Zealand trick to get into Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 early. If you’re jumping into the game now or later, check out our links below to ensure you’re ready for the new mechanics.